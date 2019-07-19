American Creek Reports That Treaty Creek JV Partner Tudor Gold Has Received a Further $3,000,000 in Exploration Funding from Eric Sprott

Cardston, July 19, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTC Pink: ACKRF) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott has invested an additional $3,000,000 in JV partner Tudor Gold for the ongoing Treaty Creek drill program currently underway on the Treaty Creek property located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Drilling is continuing on the gold enriched Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend with Seabridges' Iron Cap Zone located five kilometers to the southwest. Drilling is designed to define a deposit with the potential of being open pit mined. For more details watch the Tudor Gold video here.

https://tudor-gold.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Tudor-Gold-Goldstorm-website-video-May12019.mp4

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek stated: "This further significant investment by Mr. Sprott is a very solid endorsement of not only our partner, the Tudor Gold team, but more specifically of the potential of the flagship Treaty Creek project. Our 20% fully carried interest in the project is looking better and better."

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46392