Stockpile Preliminary Update

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - July 19, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) ("the Company") Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) ("the Company") As reported in our News Release of July 16,2019 is pleased to announce preliminary assay results from the peripheral southeast side of stockpile on its Providence property in the historic Mother Lode Gold District of California, just east of the city of Sonora.

The Company is pleased to announce that the first nine samples sent to Bureau Veritas Laboratory (Sparks, Nevada) are coming back with encouraging results. Ron Coombes states, "We look forward to further evaluating the potential of the numerous stockpiles and exploration targets which the property will yield".

We caution the reader that the results are preliminary.

Our continuous grid line - including auger sampling - is now underway to give us a more detailed representation.

(Table 1) Summary of assay results

X Y Z Au(g/t) 744702.3 4203445 705.41 0.793 744704.8 4203448 705.5 7.196 744705.3 4203448 705.55 0.782 744713 4203456 706.15 1.051 744740.3 4203465 709.47 0.408 744740.8 4203465 709.47 0.624 744751.4 4203468 712.29 3.103 744751.9 4203468 712.29 0.55 744767.1 4203473 716.42 0.704

Qualified Person

Mr. Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo Head of Exploration and qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join the Providence Gold Mines portal on 8020 Connect. Join here: http://b.link/Providence

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes Mobile: 1-604-724-2369

Email: rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.