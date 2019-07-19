Nortec Minerals announces Closing of the Private Placement

Vancouver, BC - The Newswire - July 19, 2019 - Nortec Minerals Corp.. (the "Company" or "Nortec") (TSXV:NVT) Further to Nortec's press release dated June 4, 2018, the Company announces that it has closed the Private Placement for 4,350,000 units for gross proceeds of $108,750. Each Unit consisting of one common share at a price of $0.025 and one half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price $0.05 per common share for a full warrant for two years from the date of issue.

The Units will be distributed to shareholders in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities Act and TSX Venture Exchange policies. All shares issued will accordingly be subject to a 4 (four) month hold period from the date of issue. A finder's fee of 7.5% in Units will be payable on portions of the Placement. TSX Venture Exchange approved the closing of the Private Placement.

Mohan R. Vulimiri, M.Sc., P. Geo, Director and CEO of Nortec Minerals, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Vulimiri has approved the corporate and technical content contained in this press release.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nortec earned a 51% interest of Tomboko Gold Project by incurring exploration expenditures of US$ 1 million and completing Phases 1 and 2 of the Definitive Option Agreement (Agreement) entered with The Golden Rule Mining Inc. in 2017. The Tomboko Gold Project is located in the historic mineral rich North-eastern area of the Republic of Guinea, and is within the administrative region of Kankan and the Prefecture of Siguiri and immediately west of the Siguiri Gold Mine operated by AngloGold-Ashanti. Nortec also spent approximately US$ 1 million of the required US$ 2.5 million to earn the remaining 49%. This will convert to pro-rata interest as defined in the Agreement.

Nortec also has a 100% interest, subject to a 1% Net Smelting Royalty, in the Cottonwood Vanadium-Uranium property located in Utah, USA. The Cottonwood Project area contains historical vanadium and uranium mineral occurrences, prospects and underground workings. The project area is also underlain at depth by the vanadium-hosting, Jurassic Entrada Sandstone and Triassic Shinarump Conglomerate formations, which are favorable for potential discoveries.

The majority of the deposits are located in an elongated cluster in eastern Garfield County, Utah. The deposits, discovered in 1913, were intermittently mined first for radium, and then for vanadium. Up to 1944, nearly 500 tons of high-grade ore were mined. During the period 1948 through 1978, some 130 properties in the Henry Mountains had produced 79,500 tons of ore with an average grade of 0.30 percent U3O8 and containing 474,500 pounds of uranium oxide (U3O8). In addition, vanadium has been recovered from 63,000 tons with an average grade of 1.35 percent V2O5 and containing 1,694,100 pounds of vanadium oxide (V2O5) (Re: W.L. Chenoweth, 1980, Henry Mountains Symposium, Utah Geological Association).

In addition, the Company has a minority interest in the Tammela Gold & Lithium Project in South-West Finland. Sunstone Metals (formerly Avalon Minerals), a public Australian mining company has earned over 80% interest in the Tammela Project. Sunstone has completed more than 3,000 meters diamond drilling on the Kietyonmaki lithium prospect and the Satulinmaki and Riukka gold prospects that comprise the Tammela Project. Detailed information on the Company's projects have been posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Nortec Minerals Corp. "Mohan R. Vulimiri" Mohan R. Vulimiri, CEO and Chairman

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performances or expectations implied by these forward looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.