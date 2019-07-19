Blue Lagoon Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, July 19, 2019 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (the € Company €) announces that it has granted incentive stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan to certain directors and officers of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 302,500 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options, and the shares issuable upon exercise, will be subject to applicable securities laws and regulatory hold periods.

About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. The company currently owns 100% interest in the property known as the Golden Wonder Project located in west central British Columbia, in the Hazelton area.

