Sienna Resources Scheduled to Commence Drilling on Flagship Slättberg Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Sweden in August

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2019 - Sienna Resources (SIE—TSX.v) (A1XCQ0 –FSE) (SNNAF—OTCBB) wishes to announce that a multi-hole drill program is scheduled to begin in August 2019 on Sienna's flagship nickel, copper and cobalt Slättberg Project in Sweden.



Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna states, “We are excited to be back drilling on our project. Nickel prices have been surging recently and a general overall optimism for junior mining is taking hold. The initial results of the 2018 drill program were encouraging but further target definition was required. Follow up EM surveys and new sampling has provided new multiple high priority drill targets, which we plan to test this summer. We look forward to a very active 2019 as we still have cash reserves to cover the planned drill program.”

Data gathered from the 2018 Slättberg drill program, in addition to downhole Electro-Magnetic surveys and modern sampling & geophysical work have provided multiple new high priority drill targets. This work program is fully funded by cash on hand.

To view a map of Slättberg Project, please visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/46402_a1c4116044a0993b_002full.jpg

Slättberg is located 25 kilometers northwest of Falun, Sweden. Slättberg is a historic mining camp hosting nickel-copper-cobalt rich massive sulfide mineralization that occurs within a two kilometer belt of historic nickel-copper mines. The Project contains drill defined massive sulfide mineralization that extends to ~100 meters in depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike. The Project is accessible year round, with nearby rail, power and 5 smelters in the Nordic region. At least 16 historic mines are located on the property, with historic operations dating back to the late 1800’s.

Mineralization at Slättberg is hosted by 1.8-1.9 Ga (Svecofennian) supracrustal rocks (metavolcanics and metasediments) located along the southwestern flank of a large gabbroic intrusive complex. The historic mines are positioned along an east-west trend of massive sulfide occurrences developed in and around a similarly oriented body of “leptite”. This is a local term used to describe rhyolitic/felsic tuffaceous rocks commonly associated with sulfide mineralization in Bergslagen. Mafic and ultramafic rocks also occur in and around the mine workings.

Sweden is at the forefront of an exploration and development boom in the mining industry. The country's favorable business environment includes a low corporate income tax rate, a proactive geological survey, and broad public support for export-led resource extraction. Sweden has a long history of mining, and is host to some of Europe’s largest active mines.

