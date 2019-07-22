ML Gold to Change Name to M3 Metals

Vancouver, July 22, 2019 - ML Gold Corp. (TSXV: MLG) (FSE: X0VP) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will seek TSX Venture Exchange approval to change the name of the Company to M3 Metals Corp. which better reflects the Company's diversified portfolio.

Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO of the Company stated, "We are excited to move forward with our massive, one-hundred percent owned, iron ore project in eastern Canada which has been significantly de-risked and seen over $35 million put into the ground. We believe the name M3 Metals will better reflect our focus on this valuable asset while still allowing us to continue moving the other projects in our portfolio forward."

In accordance with current TSX-V policies, shareholder approval will not be required for the proposed name change. The name change has been approved by the Company's board of directors. The effective date of the name change will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in North America. You may also email info@mlgoldcorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

