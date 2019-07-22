Bonterra Intersects 18.5 g/t Au over 3.0 m at Gladiator and 11.6 g/t Au over 2.9 m at Barry

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing exploration campaign at the Gladiator and Barry Projects. Results released are derived from step-out drilling that intersected mineralized zones situated outside of known mineral resources on both projects.

Gladiator

Recent drilling on the Barbeau Zone, at Gladiator, has extended the mineralization to a depth of 50 meters: Hole BA-19-41 intersected 18.5 g/t Au over 3.0 m and hole BA-19-42 intersected 13.0 g/t Au over 3.0 m, extending the Barbeau Zone by more than 50 meters at depth in mineralized quartz veins with visible Gold. Drill hole BA-19-39 also intersected high-grade mineralization with 7.8 g/t Au over 4.9 m and 12.1 g/t Au over 3.0 m on the South Zone. (See map and sections)

Barry

Drilling at Barry focused on the extension of the H1 Zone on the western limit of the deposit. Hole MB-19-218 intersected 12.7 g/t Au over 1.8 meters in mineralized shear zone extending H1 Zone more than 50 meters to the west. Drill hole MB-19-216 extended H1 zone by more than 100 meters at depth intersecting 11.6 g/t Au over 2.9 m. Hole MB-19-219 also intersected the H1 zone at depth with 4.9 g/t Au over 4.1 m. (See map and sections)

Bonterra continues its summer drilling campaign at the Urban Barry Camp with two drill rigs at Moroy, one at Barry and one at Gladiator. The Company will shortly mobilize an additional mobile heli-portable diamond drill rig to drill-test regional exploration targets on the Gladiator Project.

Drilling highlights:

Project Drillhole From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Gladiator BA-19-39 100.8 105.7 4.9 7.8 123 126 3.0 12.1 206 207.5 1.5 8.0 358.8 362 3.2 8.3 BA-19-41 87 89 2.0 11.4 197.8 200.5 2.7 3.3 231.6 233.5 1.9 3.4 421 423 2.0 8.7 536.5 538 1.5 4.9 546 547.2 1.2 4.9 553.5 558.5 5.0 6.6 Including 557.5 558.5 1.0 28.5 651 654 3.0 18.5 BA-19-42 106.5 108 1.5 8.8 349.5 358.4 8.9 4.8 Including 349.5 352.5 3.0 13.0 BA-19-43 36.0 38.0 2.0 5.0 Barry MB-19-216 205.1 207.2 2.1 5.8 411.5 414.4 2.9 11.6 MB-19-218 33.0 36.5 1.3 3.5 99.7 101.5 1.8 12.7 MB-19-219 515.5 519.5 4.1 4.9

*Stated lengths are core lengths as drilled. True mineralization widths vary and average between 60 and 80 percent drilled widths. Core axis angles of the intersection contacts and surrounding rock units average 55 to 70 degrees.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

Bonterra estimates that the actual thicknesses of the mineralized intersections are between 60% and 80% of the core lengths. No capping grade is used at this stage. The Company uses a rigorous QA-QC analytical program according to industry standards. The analytical results were done by pyroanalysis (A.A.) at the mine laboratory. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. The company's QA-QC analytical verification program requires that a minimum of 5% of the samples be audited at an independent laboratory. These audit assays were sent to ALS laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The results of the audits are consistent with those obtained.

Bonterra Resources Quick Facts:

Control of three high-grade gold deposits (Gladiator, Barry and Moroy) and significant regional targets

100% ownership of the Urban-Barry Mill, the only permitted gold mill in the region

Strong shareholder base including Eric Sprott and Kirkland Lake Gold

Property-wide NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate recently updated with a combined resource of 55,000 Oz Au Measured, 643,000 Oz Au Indicated and 1,405,000 Oz Au Inferred.

Pascal Hamelin, P.Eng. has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Hamelin, Bonterra's VP Operatons, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

