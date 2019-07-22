Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Leon Binedell as Chief Financial Officer effective August 26, 2019.

Mr. Binedell brings to the Company over 23 years of global mining experience as a senior finance leader with a strong focus of driving value to the business. Until recently, Mr. Binedell was the Finance Director for a mining-focused private equity firm that partners with companies to build strong, successful and sustainable businesses that strive to produce superior returns to its stakeholders. Prior to this, Mr. Binedell was the National Leader - Finance Consulting in Mining & Energy for PricewaterhouseCoopersLLP where he assisted clients in reducing their cost base by ~20% through sustainable cost savings initiatives and financial improvements. Prior thereto, Mr. Binedell worked in a variety of global finance roles responsible for optimizing operational performance, annual budgeting and forecasting, risk management, and internal controls across several companies including Xstrata Nickel (now Glencore), KoniamboNickelSAS (a Glencore Nickel Joint Venture), Xstrata Coal and Deloitte. Mr. Binedell holds a CPA, CA and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the University of Johannesburg.

Mr. René Marion, Non-Executive Chair of the board, states, "The Company is pleased with the appointment of Mr. Binedell to the executive team. Leon's expertise and leadership with major capital project developments, operational analysis and continuous improvements will support the Company's efforts to deliver operational efficiency at the Aurora Gold Mine. The Company also wishes to thank and recognize Mr. Christopher Stackhouse who has led the Company's finance function as Interim CFO over the last eight months."

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

SOURCE Guyana Goldfields Inc.