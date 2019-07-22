OTC Markets Group Welcomes Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: BGM; OTCQX: BGMZF), a mining company focused on the development of the Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BGMZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Barkerville Gold Mines' upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market will enable the company to provide more efficient and transparent trading for investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on our OTCQX Best Market marks an important milestone for those international companies that seek to establish visibility, build liquidity and provide shareholder value for U.S. investors. We are pleased to welcome Barkerville Gold Mines."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor for the company.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. BGM's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometers; along a strike length of 67 kilometers which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to permit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

