Vior Announces Commencement of the Summer 2019 Field Program at Ligneris Project, Quebec and Update on Upcoming Carlin-East Drill Program, Carlin Trend, Nevada

QUEBEC CITY, July 22, 2019 - SOCIÉTÉ D’EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. ("Vior"), (TSX-Venture: VIO, FRANKFURT: VL51) – is pleased to announce that it has commenced its Field Program on the recently signed Earn-In agreement with Ethos Gold Corp. (“Ethos”) (TSX-V: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF). Ligneris is a 36.2-sq-km project 100%-owned by Vior, located 100 km northeast of Rouyn-Noranda. The Ligneris Project’s rocks, alteration and mineralization are similar to those found at the Bousquet-LaRonde mining Complex situated 80 km to the south.



The Ligneris 2019 Summer Field Program consists of a recently completed till survey to delineate new gold targets, undertaking of a 150-km line cutting program and a 125-km Gradient IP survey along a strike of 7 km in the dacitic volcanic package of the Project. Once the Field Program is complete, the plan is to quickly permit and begin a Fall 2019 drill program to test the extensions at depth of the main mineralized zones, as well as the VTEM and new Gradient IP targets.



CARLIN-EAST PROJECT (Ridgeline Minerals)



Vior holds an approximate 8.3% equity interest in privately held Ridgeline Minerals (a wholly owned Nevada subsidiary of Carlin-Type Holdings Ltd) where work is underway on their recently acquired Carlin-East Project. Carlin-East is a 17-square-km core land position in the Carlin trend that is on trend with Newmont’s multimillion-ounce Leeville-Turf gold mine and adjacent to Barrick’s Goldstrike (50+ million ounces Au, past production and reserve) complex. The primary mineralization controlling structures (Four Corners & Lynn Faults) bounding the Leeville-Turf mine are interpreted to extend onto the Carlin-East property and coincide with a kilometer-scale Au in soils anomaly centered over a pronounced gravity geophysics high.



Ridgeline has recently completed a property-wide gravity survey, a phase 1 soils program totaling 250 samples and a detailed structural mapping program followed by integration of all data into a leapfrog 3D model. A 5.0 acre BLM Notice of Intent drilling permit has been approved and bonded with the first of two planned drill holes beginning on July 23rd, 2019. Drilling will target Carlin-Type mineralization within Ridgelines highest priority target in the Four Corners – Lynn structural corridor with a proposed target depth of 1700’-2200’ and the drill capable of extending to 3000+ feet if warranted. Assay results are expected by end of August, 2019.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b21b13a1-e2be-48f0-89a9-433d6bd11a0b

Vior’s President and CEO comments, “The Company is looking forward to their very active Summer/Fall 2019 exploration and drill Programs on 3 projects where we enjoy a significant interest. In addition to the exploration and drill programs currently underway at our wholly owned Ligneris Project and Ridgeline Minerals’ Carlin-East Project, Vior is also drilling at their 100% owned Foothills rutile project located near the town of Saint-Urbain, Quebec. We are excited about our prospects and eagerly await the news flow and results beginning late August, 2019!”

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company's Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

