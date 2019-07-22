LAVAL, July 22, 2019 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: TYP) («Typhoon») announces the results of its annual and special shareholders meeting held July 19, 2019, in Laval, Québec.
At the meeting, more than 44% of the shareholders of Typhoon voted at majority, more than 99%, for the election the directors proposed in the management proxy circular for that meeting, namely David Mc Donald, Paul Antaki, Léo Patry and David Secours. In the same way, the shareholders voted for the appointment of Dallaire & Lapointe as auditors of Typhoon as well as for the sale of the Fayolle Property and related assets to Monarch Gold Corp. (see Press release of June 18, 2019).
The transaction with Monarch must receive regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by August 15, 2019.
Typhoon common shares are listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange under the stock symbol TYP.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
David Mc Donald, President & CEO Tel: 450.622.4066 dmcdonald@explorationtyphon.com www.typhoonexploration.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilityfor the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!