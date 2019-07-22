Stroud Appoints Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans Interim CEO

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 - Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SDR) (“Stroud” or the “Company”) announces the termination of its relationship with Mr. Thomas A. Smeenk effective immediately. Mr. Scott Jobin-Bevans has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Mr. Smeenk for his time spent with Stroud. We are continuing to look for a CEO to manage the day-to-day operations of Stroud but we are delighted that Dr. Jobin-Bevans is able to assist while our search continues for our new CEO,” said Howard Atkinson, Chairman, Stroud Resources Ltd.
About Stroud Resources Ltd. Stroud Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its 39-million-ounce silver-gold epithermal property located 90 kilometres northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Santo Domingo Silver-Gold Project, subject to an NSR capped at USD $3.25 million. Discovered and mined by the Spaniards since the 1600’s, the Santo Domingo deposit is located in a rich mining area that includes the Cinco Minas and San Pedro de Analco mines.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information: Mirsad Jakubovic CFO and Director Tel: 416-888-8731
