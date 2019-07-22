Frontier Lithium commences Phase II drill program on the Electric Avenue at the Spark Pegmatite

SUDBURY, July 22, 2019 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of Phase II diamond drill program at the newly discovered Spark Pegmatite, 2.3 km northwest of the PAK deposit (Figure 1), located on the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium-mineral district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario.

The Phase II drill program builds on the results of the maiden drill program which included drill hole #38 that intersected 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li 2 O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li 2 O.

Phase II consists of approximately 1,000m in four holes. The objectives of the program are (1) to determine the orientation, thickness and potential zonation of the Spark pegmatite below surface, and (2) to refine the mineralogical characterization of these zones by better establishing their lithium potential. The drilling will be completed before the end of this summer and results will be reported as they are received and interpreted. The company expects to conduct a resource calculation on Spark before the end of 2019.

"We are thrilled to commence the Phase II drill program on the Spark pegmatite, as it has substantial potential to build additional high quality, at surface, tonnage on the PAK Lithium Project," stated Garth Drever, P.Eng, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company's PAK Lithium Deposit contains North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly become a near term producer of premium technical grade lithium mineral concentrates of 2,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") for glass producers. Through a phased approach to scale up to 30,000 tonnes by 2025 by ramping up production of concentrates and building a downstream processing facility to produce lithium chemicals required by glass and battery materials producers.



Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Deposit is located in the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district. Electric Avenue also hosts Frontier's newest discovery, Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a mineral resource estimate of 9.3 Mt averaging 2.04% Li?O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

