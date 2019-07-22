Itafos Provides Update on Itafos Farim Engineering and Construction, Announces EPCM Agreements With Lycopodium, Baird

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 - Itafos (TSX VENTURE: IFOS) (the “Company”) today provided an update on the engineering and construction of Itafos Farim and announced that it has signed an engineering, procurement and construction management (“EPCM”) agreement for mine site development with Lycopodium Minerals Canada Limited (Toronto, Canada) (“Lycopodium”) and for port site development with W.F Baird and Associates Ltd. (Madison, USA) (“Baird”).



“Signing EPCM agreements with Lycopodium and Baird represent key milestones in the development of Itafos Farim, one of the highest grade undeveloped phosphate mine projects in the world,” said Dr. Mhamed Ibnabdeljalil, interim CEO of Itafos.

The EPCM agreement with Lycopodium is for services related to the development of Itafos Farim’s mine site, which is expected to produce 1.3Mt per year of phosphate rock. Lycopodium has a deep understanding of the project as it performed the technical report for Itafos Farim titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Farim Phosphate Project” in 2015.

The EPCM agreement with Baird is for services related to the development of Itafos Farim’s port site, which is expected to load Itafos Farim’s mine site production for global export. Milestones achieved to date include advancing detailed design, completing geotechnical design for piling and soil profiles and advancing tendering of major procurement packages and long lead items.

In addition to the EPCM agreements with Lycopodium and Baird, the Company has been advancing other aspects of the construction and engineering of Itafos Farim including finalizing engineering, studies and fieldwork, completing the construction camp and hiring of owners’ team.

About Itafos

Itafos is a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company with an attractive portfolio of long-term strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets worldwide. Itafos is managed by an experienced and diverse team with extensive operations, commercial and financial expertise. Itafos owns and operates Itafos Conda, a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production and sales capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and specialty products including ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US and Itafos Arraias, a phosphate fertilizer business with production and sales capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and other products and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil. Itafos owns and is developing Itafos Paris Hills, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US, Itafos Farim, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau, Itafos Santana, a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil, Itafos Mantaro, a large phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru and Itafos Araxá, a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

