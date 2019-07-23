Intermin Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2019

Perth, Australia - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC)(FRA:I6R) is pleased to provide the June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report. Intermin is a gold exploration and development company with a key focus in the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia and has a number of joint ventures in place with quality partners covering multiple commodities in Western Australia and Queensland.
To view the report, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3M5200Z9
About Intermin Resources Limited:
Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.
Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.
