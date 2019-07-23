Excellon Announces Q2 2019 Production Results

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN and OTC:EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce second quarter 2019 production results from the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Q2 2019 Production (compared to Q2 2018)

Silver equivalent ("AgEq") production of 582,937 oz (Q2 2018 – 637,206 AgEq oz)

Silver production of 276,805 oz (Q2 2018 – 277,701 oz) Lead production of 1.8 million lb (Q2 2018 – 1.8 million lb) Zinc production of 2.5 million lb (Q2 2018 – 2.8 million lb)

Mined tonnage in H1 2019 30% higher than H1 2018

"We had another strong quarter of production despite significantly lower metal prices during the period – but it's exciting to see the rebound in precious metal prices, particularly silver, in recent weeks," stated Brendan Cahill, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on reducing dilution continued to deliver results with improved ore grades and increased metal production with further progress ongoing at the mine and mill. As indicated previously, we ended Q1 with a significant stockpile of fresh ore and concentrate. As a result, sales and revenues from the deferred material from Q1 will be reflected in our Q2 financial results."

Production Results



Q2 2019 Q2 2018 6-mos 2019 6-mos 2018 Tonnes Mined 18,717 16,146 38,801 29,930 Tonnes of ore processed 19,964 16,580 36,733 29,601 Tonnes of historical stockpile processed - 6,291 1,450 12,155 Tonnes Milled 19,964 22,872 38,183 41,756 Ore grades Silver (g/t) 514 507 523 478 Lead (%) 4.97 5.67 4.99 5.27 Zinc (%) 7.40 8.38 7.67 8.32 Historical stockpile grades Silver (g/t) - 172 123 174 Lead (%) - 1.76 1.22 1.68 Zinc (%) - 2.38 1.44 2.39 Blended head grades Silver (g/t) - 415 508 390 Lead (%) - 4.59 4.85 4.23 Zinc (%) - 6.73 7.44 6.59 Recoveries Silver (%) 90.6 89.6 90.2 89.2 Lead (%) 83.6 80.2 79.5 80.8 Zinc (%) 79.6 82.2 78.9 82.9 Metal Production* Silver (oz) 276,805 277,701 537,249 472,163 Lead (lb) 1,763,316 1,847,967 3,139,740 3,123,385 Zinc (lb) 2,499,403 2,810,564 4,709,028 5,064,014 AgEq (oz)** 582,937 637,205 1,105,198 1,119,284 Average Realized Prices Silver ($) 14.93 16.56 14.95 16.54 Lead ($) 0.85 1.08 0.86 1.08 Zinc ($) 1.23 1.41 1.25 1.42



* Subject to adjustment following settlement with concentrate purchaser. ** AgEq ounces established using average realized metal prices during the period indicated applied to the recovered metal content of concentrates.

During Q2 2019, the operation accessed multiple ore faces in the Rodilla, Pierna, 623 and Guadalupe South mantos. Operational efficiencies implemented in previous quarters continued to deliver results with lower dilution, higher grades and steady production rates. Development has progressed towards the next production horizon in levels 916 in Manto 623 and 913 in Manto Pierna.

Upgrades at the Miguel Auza processing facility continued during the quarter with modifications impacting recoveries slightly for zinc, though recoveries are expected to improve in Q3.

The Company expects to release second quarter financial results at market close on August 1, 2019.

Qualified Persons

Denis Flood, P. Eng., Vice President Technical Services, has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information relating to production results contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon's 100%-owned Platosa Mine has been Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005. The Company is focused on optimizing Platosa's cost and production profile, discovering further high-grade silver and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) mineralization on the 21,000 hectare Platosa Project and epithermal silver mineralization on the 100%-owned 45,000 hectare Evolución Property, and capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects in the Americas.

Additional details on the La Platosa Mine and the rest of Excellon's exploration properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release, which has been prepared by management.

