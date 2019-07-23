BGM expands mineralization at depth with 45.94 g/t gold over 5.2 meters on Island Mountain

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM. the "Company" or "BGM") is pleased to announce the new drilling results from the 2019 Island Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project in central British Columbia.

New results from 24 recent holes on Island Mountain include 45.94 g/t Au over 5.2 meters including a sample of 399 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in exploration hole IM-19-043 located on the Island Mountain Mosquito Creek deposit and 95 meters down plunge from an existing vein corridor. Infill hole IM-19-029 intersected multiple vein corridors at Shaft Zone that assayed 14.91 g/t Au over 4.40 meters including a sample of 55.90 g/t Au over 0.80 meters. These results, as well as the highlights summarized below, demonstrate continuity of grade and widths within the modelled vein corridors, expansion of mineralization at depth and anomalous mineralization between the vein corridors.

A total of 20,000 meters in 47 holes were drilled at Shaft Zone and Mosquito Creek on Island Mountain in 2019. The program focused on infill drilling modelled vein corridors and conducting exploration along strike and down dip of existing vein corridors to determine the depth extent of the mineralization.

Select Drilling Highlights:

IM-19-029: 14.91 g/t Au over 4.40 meters including 55.9 g/t Au over 0.80 meters

IM-19-032: 31.8 g/t Au over 1.20 meters

IM-19-036: 46.8 g/t Au over 0.65 meters

IM-19-039: 61.8 g/t Au over 0.5 meters

IM-19-039: 53.3 g/t Au over 0.5meters

IM-19-039: 27.23 g/t Au over 2.15 meters

IM-19-040: 8.94 g/t Au over 6.20 meters

IM-19-040: 21.18 g/t Au over 3.20 meters including 54.1 g/t Au over 0.90 meters

IM-19-040: 7.31 g/t Au over 7.85 meters including 68.5 g/t Au over 0.5meters

IM-19-043: 45.94 g/t Au over 5.20 meters including 399 g/t Au over 0.5meters

IM-19-045: 7.75 g/t Au over 6.50 meters including 40.4 g/t Au over 0.70 meters

IM-19-047: 45.5 g/t Au over 0.65 meters

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

A complete table of assay highlights for IM-19-024 to IM-19-47 is present below. The Cariboo Gold Project 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the F3 fold and hosted within the sandstones. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 compliant resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to permit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites

HOLE ID

DEPTH FROM (M) DEPTH TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) TARGET PURPOSE IM-19-024

387.60 389.50 1.90 7.99 Mosquito Creek Exploration

Including 388.35 389.50 1.15 11.55







398.80 400.25 1.45 5.64





Including 398.80 399.30 0.50 9.74







442.50 444.60 2.10 4.70





Including 442.50 443.00 0.50 18.30 Shaft Zone Exploration and Infill IM-19-025

13.75 14.35 0.60 13.40







26.40 32.70 6.30 6.80





Including 28.85 29.35 0.50 11.85





and 32.20 32.70 0.50 20.30







76.60 78.40 1.80 3.20







191.50 192.00 0.50 4.69



IM-19-026

239.00 246.00 7.00 0.81 Willow Exploration IM-19-027

125.00 135.90 10.90 1.72 Mosquito Creek Exploration and Infill



177.00 177.50 0.50 5.86







181.50 182.00 0.50 5.02







269.75 271.00 1.25 5.71



IM-19-028

117.00 119.00 2.00 5.27 Shaft Zone Infill

Including 118.00 119.00 1.00 9.61



IM-19-029

86.50 88.50 2.00 4.23 Shaft Zone Exploration and Infill

Including 86.50 87.40 0.90 7.67







201.00 201.80 0.80 3.50







222.40 226.80 4.40 14.91





Including 223.10 223.90 0.80 55.90







343.70 344.50 0.80 4.66







414.15 414.65 0.50 21.50







465.80 467.50 1.70 6.45





Including 465.80 466.80 1.00 9.08







477.30 478.30 1.00 6.26





Including 477.30 477.80 0.50 7.80



IM-19-030

131.50 132.00 0.50 15.35 Mosquito Creek Exploration and Infill



142.65 143.40 0.75 5.87







145.70 146.55 0.85 4.84



IM-19-031

57.60 59.10 1.50 3.53 Shaft Zone Infill



98.45 100.15 1.70 15.02





Including 98.45 99.20 0.75 33.30



IM-19-032

196.50 197.70 1.20 31.80 Shaft Zone Exploration and Infill



259.50 260.00 0.50 3.87







261.30 262.20 0.90 8.23







415.40 416.50 1.10 24.30







623.95 624.45 0.50 21.40







629.80 630.40 0.60 4.61







698.00 700.00 2.00 5.75





Including 698.00 698.50 0.50 18.20







747.30 747.85 0.55 7.03



IM-19-033

252.25 253.10 0.85 6.02 Mosquito Creek Exploration



305.20 306.50 1.30 5.41







309.50 310.00 0.50 3.54







321.30 322.00 0.70 3.65







322.50 323.10 0.60 3.11







331.10 332.00 0.90 4.29



IM-19-034 No Significant Assays





Willow Exploration IM-19-035

187.25 187.75 0.50 6.19 Shaft Zone Exploration and Infill



254.50 255.00 0.50 3.57







274.35 275.80 1.45 8.16





Including 274.35 274.90 0.55 20.70







412.00 412.90 0.90 8.81







445.75 446.60 0.85 3.77







447.40 449.00 1.60 3.71







465.90 467.00 1.10 3.88





Including 466.50 467.00 0.50 6.32







470.35 472.00 1.65 4.42







473.30 474.00 0.70 5.29







496.40 497.00 0.60 9.03







575.00 576.00 1.00 4.33



IM-19-036

90.00 93.00 3.00 7.39 Mosquito Creek Exploration and Infill

Including 91.70 92.40 0.70 25.60







118.15 118.65 0.50 3.49







129.35 131.80 2.45 14.50





Including 130.50 131.15 0.65 46.80







138.10 138.85 0.75 19.85







175.50 176.90 1.40 7.39







192.10 192.60 0.50 4.24



IM-19-037 No Significant Assays





Willow Exploration IM-19-038

246.50 247.00 0.50 7.17 Mosquito Creek Exploration and Infill IM-19-039

173.00 174.00 1.00 4.61 Shaft Zone Exploration and Infill



251.50 253.00 1.50 3.55







282.80 284.00 1.20 7.03







293.20 294.10 0.90 9.13







374.60 375.10 0.50 13.25







393.50 394.30 0.80 4.58







433.00 434.00 1.00 3.71







468.50 470.50 2.00 3.15





Including 470.00 470.50 0.50 7.48







524.20 524.70 0.50 61.80







586.30 587.00 0.70 14.95







618.30 621.10 2.80 10.59





Including 618.30 618.80 0.50 53.30







630.00 630.80 0.80 29.30







635.95 636.40 0.45 9.23







639.90 642.05 2.15 27.23







647.30 648.50 1.20 16.68





Including 648.00 648.50 0.50 38.50







653.90 657.40 3.50 3.30





Including 653.90 654.50 0.60 5.08





and 654.50 655.00 0.50 7.90







659.80 660.30 0.50 13.40







691.40 692.10 0.70 8.88



IM-19-040

390.65 392.90 2.25 9.01 Shaft Zone Exploration and Infill

Including 390.65 391.15 0.50 33.20







399.25 405.45 6.20 8.94





Including 402.40 403.90 1.50 15.70





and 403.90 404.60 0.70 37.10







408.55 409.35 0.80 12.55







416.35 417.65 1.30 4.89







490.00 493.20 3.20 21.18





Including 490.00 490.90 0.90 54.10





and 492.20 493.20 1.00 19.00







520.00 520.50 0.50 5.53







525.00 532.85 7.85 7.31





Including 525.00 525.65 0.65 19.00





and 526.15 526.65 0.50 68.50





and 532.25 532.85 0.60 13.20







547.70 548.80 1.10 4.21





Including 547.70 548.20 0.50 7.53







624.00 624.60 0.60 14.15







672.80 675.30 2.50 8.91





Including 672.80 673.35 0.55 6.79





and 673.95 675.30 1.35 13.60







728.70 729.20 0.50 7.22



IM-19-041

338.10 340.00 1.90 4.88 Willow Exploration

Including 338.10 339.00 0.90 6.24



IM-19-042

142.00 144.00 2.00 5.86 Mosquito Creek Exploration and Infill

Including 142.00 142.50 0.50 19.05







164.00 165.90 1.90 11.08





Including 165.10 165.90 0.80 24.80



IM-19-043

141.65 142.80 1.15 6.56 Mosquito Creek Exploration



183.90 189.10 5.20 45.94





Including 183.90 184.65 0.75 7.98





and 187.20 187.90 0.70 15.80





and 187.90 188.40 0.50 399.00





and 188.40 189.10 0.70 31.80







201.15 201.65 0.50 4.51







246.40 247.25 0.85 13.95







266.20 266.90 0.70 35.90







278.65 279.35 0.70 8.56







389.20 389.75 0.55 5.88







404.60 405.10 0.50 16.45







416.00 417.70 1.70 9.34





Including 417.00 417.70 0.70 15.80







436.00 436.50 0.50 3.79







464.10 464.60 0.50 7.80







560.50 561.05 0.55 4.42



IM-19-044

184.90 186.15 1.25 6.15 Shaft Zone Infill



272.55 273.10 0.55 7.59







399.00 399.60 0.60 9.02







420.00 422.20 2.20 3.43





Including 421.60 422.20 0.60 8.59







444.00 445.00 1.00 7.82



IM-19-045

221.00 221.70 0.70 3.78 Shaft Zone Exploration and Infill



378.20 379.30 1.10 3.75







422.30 422.80 0.50 38.00







438.55 440.55 2.00 6.38





Including 439.85 440.55 0.70 9.29







448.90 451.65 2.75 13.72





Including 450.50 451.65 1.15 30.00







462.40 463.10 0.70 6.33







516.10 519.10 3.00 3.35





Including 516.10 516.60 0.50 14.60







577.30 581.00 3.70 4.29





Including 578.15 579.00 0.85 10.80







590.60 596.30 5.70 3.23





Including 594.30 594.80 0.50 25.50







620.25 621.25 1.00 3.91







633.30 637.70 4.40 5.99





Including 633.30 633.80 0.50 16.80





and 636.95 637.70 0.75 11.15







656.00 657.00 1.00 10.20







661.80 668.30 6.50 7.75





Including 661.80 662.50 0.70 8.16





and 663.00 663.70 0.70 40.40





and 666.30 667.25 0.95 13.65







693.30 693.80 0.50 16.35



IM-19-046

88.90 89.40 0.50 3.51 Mosquito Creek Exploration



196.85 198.20 1.35 3.20



IM-19-047

154.90 155.40 0.50 3.61 Mosquito Creek Exploration



158.70 159.25 0.55 21.30







162.00 164.80 2.80 3.42







177.20 178.25 1.05 12.75







212.35 217.80 5.45 7.55





Including 212.35 213.00 0.65 11.25





and 216.30 217.15 0.85 9.39





and 217.15 217.80 0.65 30.70







220.50 224.45 3.95 8.16





Including 222.25 222.90 0.65 45.50







236.50 237.10 0.60 18.35







239.50 242.10 2.60 6.77





Including 241.50 242.10 0.60 18.95







255.00 255.70 0.70 15.05







487.40 491.70 4.30 6.87





Including 489.50 490.15 0.65 23.40







543.00 543.50 0.50 21.60







560.00 562.80 2.80 7.93





Including 561.50 562.20 0.70 21.10





Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information:

HOLE ID UTM E UTM N ELEVATION (M) DIP AZIMUTH LENGTH (M) IM-19-024 593687 5885195 1396 -45 319 486 IM-19-025 594221 5884638 1427 -52 132 231 IM-19-026 592815 5885680 1478 -45 132 537 IM-19-027 593592 5885242 1410 -51 304 561 IM-19-028 594223 5884599 1434 -46 127 201 IM-19-029 594486 5884607 1398 -48 140 483 IM-19-030 594371 5884691 1398 -58 133 408 IM-19-031 594234 5884621 1430 -46 129 201 IM-19-032 594555 5884639 1375 -49 135 825 IM-19-033 593719 5885231 1391 -60 313 501 IM-19-034 592756 5885601 1486 -46 129 327 IM-19-035 594486 5884607 1394 -51 140 729 IM-19-036 593500 5885225 1434 -45 315 584 IM-19-037 592669 5885653 1507 -46 128 387 IM-19-038 593664 5885248 1397 -46 309 636 IM-19-039 594752 5884630 1353 -45 133 693 IM-19-040 594554 5884638 1375 -45 137 822 IM-19-041 592691 5885937 1438 -44 118 384 IM-19-042 593652 5885162 1401 -50 323 510 IM-19-043 593965 5885038 1371 -56 317 600 IM-19-044 594465 5884660 1390 -52 132 471 IM-19-045 594721 5884649 1360 -45 130 729 IM-19-046 593593 5885322 1394 -45 313 576 IM-19-047 593964 5885039 1369 -53 321 600

