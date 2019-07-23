Prophecy Appoints Marc Leduc as Independent Director

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 - Prophecy Development Corp. ( € Prophecy € or the € Company €) (TSX: PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Leduc, P.Eng. as the Company €™s Director of the board effective July 22, 2019.

Marc Leduc is a mining engineer and geologist with more than 30 years €™ experience involving all aspects of the development, operations, planning and evaluation of mining projects. Mr. Leduc holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Mining Engineering from Queen €™s University Kingston, and B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Ottawa, and he is a registered professional engineer in both Ontario and BC.

Mr. Leduc has led technical teams in the design and construction of large mines, heap leach and tailings facilities. Mr. Leduc has held top management positions with several mining companies including most recently Chief Operating Officer of NewCastle Gold Ltd. before it was acquired in 2017 via merger with Trek Mining Inc. and Anfield Gold Corp. (now named Equinox Gold Corp.).and currently serves on the Board of Directors of a publicly listed resource exploration company.

Mr. Leduc spent several years working in Peru as the President and COO for Bear Creek Mining Corp., a silver exploration and development company.

With the imminent re-start of Prophecy €™s Bolivian silver exploration and mining activities, Marc €™s hands on operational experience and competency in Spanish are particularly valuable.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing the Gibellini project - the only large-scale, open-pit, heap-leach vanadium project of its kind in North America. Located in Nevada, Gibellini is currently undergoing EPCM and Permit preparation. Prophecy also has mining projects in Mongolia and Bolivia. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

