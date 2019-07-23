Anaconda Mining Provides Goldboro Bulk Sample Update

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX: ANX) (OTCQX: ANXGF) is providing an update on its 10,000-tonne underground bulk sample (the "Bulk Sample") at its Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia ("Goldboro"). The Company is shipping the bulk sample material to the Company's Point Rousse Complex in Newfoundland, to be processed at the Pine Cove Mill. Approximately 3,900 tonnes of the bulk sample has now been delivered by barge to the Company's wholly-owned port at Point Rousse.

Anaconda had engaged NIL Group Limited ("NIL") to ship the bulk sample to Newfoundland. The Company is reporting that NIL has filed a Statement of Claim (the "Claim"), alleging that the Company is responsible for certain additional costs in relation to the shipment. As a result, NIL has issued and served an arrest warrant with respect to the approximately 800 tonnes which were yet to be discharged from the barge at the time of filing of the Claim. The Company considers the Claim to be without merit and will vigorously defend all the allegations in Court in due course and are exploring legal options against NIL.

Prior to the filing of the Claim, the Company had unloaded approximately 3,100 tonnes from the barge at its wholly-owned port facilities at Point Rousse and conveyed those tonnes to the ROM pad by the Pine Cove Mill. The approximately 800 tonnes under the Claim have since been unloaded from the shipping barge and sequestered at the Company's site pursuant to an agreement with NIL and will remain sequestered pending resolution of the Claim or an earlier order of the Court.

The Company is preparing the Pine Cove Mill to process the initial 3,100 tonnes of the bulk sample, which is unaffected by the Claim and the arrest warrant. The Company has installed a Falcon gravity concentrator, which has been commissioned by the supplier, as the metallurgical test program completed in support of the feasibility study has indicated that a significant portion of the gold in the sample can be recovered through a gravity circuit (see Press Release dated July 9, 2019). The Company is reviewing other shipping options to transport the remaining bulk sample tonnes from Goldboro and will provide further updates as arrangements are finalized.

