Roxgold to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG)(OTCQX: ROGFF) announced today that it will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after market hours on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

A webcast and conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00AM Eastern time. Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the events section of the Company's website at www.roxgold.com or by dialing toll free 1-888-231-8191 within North America or +1-647-427-7450 from international locations.

An online archive of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at www.roxgold.com. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing toll free 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 9747108.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is also advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

