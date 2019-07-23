Menü Artikel
Quinto Resources Inc. reports drilling update from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project

18:11 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 - Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV: QIT) (“Quinto”) is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation provided today an update from its 2019 winter drilling program on the Monster Lake joint venture project (IAMGOLD Corporation: 50%, TomaGold Corp.: 45%, Quinto: 5%), located 50 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.

For a complete update, please read IAMGold Corp.’s press release and TomaGold Corp.'s press release.

About Quinto Resources Inc.

Quinto is a Canadian gold exploration corporation. It owns a 5% interest in the Monster Lake property (IAMGOLD: 50%/TomaGold: 45%) in Québec, Canada.

For more information, contact:

Michael Curtis The Ask Marketing Services Inc.
(514) 793-1915 (514) 947-5784
mcurtis@cardwellcap.com
www.quintocorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking” statement.


