Orford Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSX-V: ORM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter MacPhail to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. MacPhail is the Chief Operating Officer of Alamos Gold Inc. and brings significant gold-focused operational experience to the Orford Board.

Mr. Alger St-Jean has resigned from the Orford Board (effective immediately) but will continue with his role as Vice President Exploration of Orford Mining. Mark Selby, Chairman of the Board of Orford, commented "I'd like thank Alger St-Jean for his contributions to the launch of Orford in October 2017 and prior to that when it was still a private company. We are very pleased to welcome Peter MacPhail to the Board. Having him join the team is a strong endorsement of the potential of the Qiqavik and West Raglan Properties. Peter has successfully worked on gold mining teams at companies operating in Canada, Turkey, Australia and Mexico. His experience will be invaluable as we work to continue to unlock the potential at the Qiqavik and West Raglan properties. We look forward to his contributions as we enter a very exciting period for exploration work being planned for 2019 at our projects."

About the Qiqavik Property

The Qiqavik Property covers the 40-km long Qiqavik Break, part of the Cape Smith Belt event which is of Paleoproterozoic age (1.8-1.9 billion years). This geologic era is marked by its significant metal endowment as illustrated by the important gold districts that occur worldwide related to geological events of Paleoproterozoic age. These include the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Belt, the Ashanti Gold Fields of West Africa, the Tapajos-Parima Belt of Brazil, and the Tanami Region in Australia1. The Cape Smith Belt is also home to Glencore's world class Raglan Mine.

Early-stage exploration work completed to date on the Qiqavik Property shows that high-grade gold and copper occurrences are structurally controlled and associated with secondary splay structures located along the district-scale Qiqavik Break Shear Zone which extends the full 40 km length of the Qiqavik Property.

1) This information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising of a land package totaling over 70,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

To view further details about the Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, Vice President, Exploration of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The information regarding work disclosed herein in respect of the Qiqavik Property is based on the independent report of Clement Dombrowski, P.Geo of IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc. titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Qiqavik Project, Northern Quebec, Canada" effective September 14, 2017, and on Orford's news releases available on Orford's website and on SEDAR.

