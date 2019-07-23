Barrick Commits To Delivering Massawa For Benefit Of All Stakeholders

DAKAR, July 23, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) president and chief executive Mark Bristow met Senegalese President Macky Sall today to discuss how best to bring the Massawa gold project to account in partnership with the country’s government.



Massawa and its associated orebody, Sofia, were discovered by Randgold Resources, since merged with Barrick, which invested $96.2 million in a feasibility study. Subsequent to the original feasibility model, an update of reserve pricing to $1,200/oz resulted in a total Probable Mineral Reserve of 20.9Mt @ 3.94g/t for 2.6Moz as at December 31, 2018 (100% basis)1, with lower strip ratios and higher proportions of low cost ore fed to the plant, relative to the $1,000/oz Mineral Reserve.

The feasibility study also defined additional upside within Massawa’s $1,500/oz Mineral Resource base including an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23Mt @ 4.00g/t for 3.0Moz and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.3Mt @ 3.0g/t for 0.6Moz, as at December 31, 2018 (100% basis)2. Ongoing exploration in 2019 has identified additional opportunities to further add to the project inventory. The project’s environmental impact study has been approved and a mining permit application and plan have been submitted to the government.

Bristow says it is clear that Massawa offers enormous potential value to Barrick’s shareholders, future investors and its Senegalese stakeholders. It also represents an opportunity to further develop Senegal’s fledgling gold mining industry.

“Barrick is committed to delivering Massawa for the benefit of all stakeholders. We are now addressing how best to realize the full value of this asset in cooperation with the government,” he said.

Barrick, through Randgold, has invested $141 million in exploration in Senegal since 2002. In addition to Massawa, Barrick has a large exploration program adjacent to Senegal’s border with Mali and close to its Loulo-Gounkoto complex as part of its Bambadji joint venture.

Technical Information

A Technical Report to support the feasibility study for the Massawa gold project has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The report is dated as of 23 July 2019 and was filed today on SEDAR. Refer to the Technical Report for further information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters and risks associated with the results of the feasibility study, the mineral reserve estimates included therein and other technical information. The Technical Report project was filed on a voluntary basis, and not as a result of a requirement of National Instrument 43-101.

The following qualified persons, as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have prepared or supervised the preparation of their relevant portions of the technical information described above and the related Technical Report on file:

Rodney Quick, MSc, Pr. Sci.Nat, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive of Barrick;

Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager of Barrick;

Mr. Richard Quarmby, BSc, Pr Eng & CEng, MSAIChE, MIoMMM, MBA, Africa & Middle East Capital Projects Metallurgist of Barrick; and

Mr Graham E. Trusler, MSc, Pr Eng, MiChe, MSAIChE, CEO of Digby Wells Environmental (Jersey) Limited

Endnotes

1. Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as at December 31, 2018. For additional information refer to Section 24.2, “Alternate Case – Ore Reserves and Economics at $1,200/oz Gold Price” of the Technical Report for the Massawa gold project dated as of 23 July 2019 and filed on SEDAR on that date.

2. Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as at December 31, 2018, complete mineral resource data can be found on page 44-45 of Barrick’s 2018 Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC at www.sec.gov and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.