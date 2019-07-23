Deep Yellow Limited: June Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provide the June Quarterly Activities ReportHIGHLIGHTSREPTILE PROJECT- Drilling at Tumas 1 East identified 3km of continuous mineralisation in Tributary 5.- 60km of uranium-fertile palaeochannel targets remain to be properly tested (only 50% of target evaluated to date).- 11,000m RC drilling approved for FY20 on Reptile Project. - Follow-up drilling at Tumas 1 East commenced in July.NOVA JV PROJECT- Annual JV budget of A$1.05M to March 2020 approved by JOGMEC.- 7,000m drilling program commencing early August.CORPORATE - Post Quarter- $11.29M successfully raised via Placement and Share Purchase Plan to advance growth strategy.- President Trump rejects Section 232 petition.To view the quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6WLOUM7K





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO