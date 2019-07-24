ValOre Files Technical Report for Pedra Branca PGM project

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 - ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) ("ValOre") has today filed a technical report (the “Technical Report”) for the Pedra Branca Project located in Brazil. The Technical Report, entitled “Pedra Branca Project May 2019 Resource Estimate Technical Report. Pedra Branca Project, Ceara State, Brazil” has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and can be found at www.sedar.com.



Pedra Branca Platinum Group Metals District

ValOre has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the Pedra Branca Project from Jangada Mines plc; see ValOre news releases dated July 16, 2019.

The Pedra Branca Project is a Platinum Group Metals (“PGM”) District located in north-eastern Brazil covering a total area of 38,940 hectares (96,223 acres) that comprises 38 exploration licenses. The independent NI 43-101 resource estimate (the “Mineral Resources Estimates”) is comprised of 5 distinct deposit areas which host, in aggregate, an inferred resource of 1,067,000 ounces PGM+Gold (Palladium, Platinum and Gold; Pd, Pt+Au) in 27.2 million tonnes (“Mt”) grading 1.22 grams PGM+Gold per tonne (“g PGM+Au/t”). PGM mineralization outcrops at surface and all of the inferred resources are potentially open pittable.

Independent consultants, Susan Lomas, P.Geo. and Ali Shahkar, P.Eng., of Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. (“LGGC”) were commissioned to complete the mineral resource estimate and the Technical Report on behalf of ValOre and Bert Huls P.Eng. of Huls Consulting Inc., was commissioned to review the metallurgical information and contribute to the Technical Report. Ms. Lomas supervised the overall preparation of the Technical Report.

Table 1 Estimate of Inferred Mineral Resource reported at 0.65 gpt PGM+Au Cut-off

Zone Oxidation Tonnes Pt g/t Pd g/t Au g/t PGM+Au g/t Pt Oz Pd Oz Au Oz PGE+Au Oz Santo Amaro Oxide 400,000 0.66 0.71 0.02 1.38 9,000 10,000 - 19,000 Transition 2,000,000 0.43 0.71 0.02 1.15 27,000 45,000 1,000 73,000 Sulphide 2,900,000 0.48 0.70 0.01 1.19 44,000 65,000 1,000 110,000 All 5,300,000 0.47 0.71 0.02 1.19 80,000 120,000 3,000 203,000 Curiu Oxide 1,000,000 0.88 1.28 0.07 2.23 29,000 43,000 2,000 74,000 Transition 300,000 0.54 1.04 0.05 1.62 5,000 10,000 - 15,000 Sulphide 300,000 0.38 0.73 0.05 1.16 3,000 6,000 - 9,000 All 1,600,000 0.73 1.14 0.06 1.93 38,000 59,000 3,000 100,000 Esbarro Oxide 4,600,000 0.43 0.84 0.02 1.29 65,000 125,000 3,000 193,000 Transition 2,400,000 0.35 0.79 0.02 1.15 26,000 60,000 1,000 87,000 Sulphide 2,900,000 0.35 0.84 0.02 1.21 33,000 79,000 1,000 113,000 All 9,900,000 0.39 0.83 0.02 1.23 124,000 264,000 6,000 394,000 Cedro Oxide 1,700,000 0.43 0.78 0.01 1.22 24,000 43,000 1,000 68,000 Transition 300,000 0.30 0.60 0.01 0.91 3,000 5,000 - 8,000 Sulphide 2,300,000 0.36 0.65 0.02 1.03 26,000 48,000 2,000 76,000 All 4,200,000 0.38 0.70 0.02 1.10 52,000 96,000 3,000 151,000 Trapia Oxide 600,000 0.43 0.48 0.02 0.93 8,000 9,000 - 17,000 Transition 500,000 0.32 0.58 0.03 0.93 5,000 9,000 1,000 15,000 Sulphide 5,100,000 0.37 0.74 0.03 1.15 61,000 122,000 5,000 188,000 All 6,200,000 0.37 0.71 0.03 1.11 73,000 140,000 6,000 219,000 All Zones Oxide 8,400,000 0.50 0.85 0.02 1.37 135,000 230,000 6,000 371,000 Transition 5,400,000 0.38 0.74 0.02 1.15 66,000 129,000 3,000 198,000 Sulphide 13,400,000 0.39 0.74 0.02 1.15 167,000 320,000 9,000 496,000 All 27,200,000 0.42 0.77 0.02 1.22 367,000 679,000 21,000 1,067,000

Notes:

Resource Estimate is reported using a PGM+Au cut-off of 0.65 gpt Only blocks within a pitshell are reported as Mineral Resources Prices used were Pd=US$1000/ounce, Pt=US$860/ounce, Au=US$1250/ ounce, operating costs (ore and waste) =US$1.50/tonne, G+A and milling=US$13.50/tonne Recoveries used were 68% for Pd, 67% for Pt and 40% for Au PGE+Au grade = Pt g/t + Pd g.t + Au g/t Mineral resources are not mineral reserves because the economic viability has not been demonstrated.

The ValOre news release dated May 28, 2019, reported an inferred resource of 1,165,500 ounces PGM+Gold in 28.8 Mt grading 1.26 g PGM+Au/t. During the preparation of the Technical Report, LGGC identified an error in the grade restriction procedures it had employed for the original estimate. When implemented as intended, LGGC’s capping/restricted outlier strategy removed 11% of the total metal. During database validation, the QPs also found a transposition error in the assay database, the correction of which was in effect additive to the Pt, Pd and Au values in the Curiu and Trapia databases. Both errors were fixed and the results for the corrected mineral resource estimate are being restated in this press release and in the Technical Report for the project.

Susan Lomas, P.Geo., of LGGC is the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, responsible for the mineral resource estimates as reported herein. She has read and approved the relevant technical portions of this news release related to the mineral resource estimates for which she is responsible.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., who oversees New Project Review for ValOre.

About ValOre

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Vancouver based company with a portfolio of high‐quality uranium and precious metal exploration projects in Canada. In addition to the Baffin Gold Property, ValOre holds Canada's highest‐grade uranium resource outside of Saskatchewan. ValOre’s 89,852 hectare Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, hosts the Lac 50 Trend with a NI 43‐101 Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. ValOre's comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of the Angilak Property. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please refer to ValOre's news release of March 1, 2013.

In Saskatchewan, ValOre holds a 100% interest in the 13,711 hectare Hatchet Lake Property and a 50% interest in the 131,412 hectare Genesis Property, both located northeast of the north‐eastern margin of the uranium‐producing Athabasca Basin.

ValOre’s team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory, Canada and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

