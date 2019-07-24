Lithium Power International Ltd: Tabba Tabba Drilling Program Commenced

Sydney, Australia - Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) is pleased to advise the initial Tabba Tabba drilling program has commenced this week with up to 4000 m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling planned to test outcropping pegmatites located in geochemical surveys (Figure 1 in link below). The drilling may also extend into the nearby Strelley property.Previous geological mapping and evaluation of the soil geochemical survey identified areas of outcropping pegmatite hosted in mafic schist and mafic intrusives. The largest area of elevated soil geochemistry extends over 4.3 km in the easternmost greenstone belt, with additional outcrops of pegmatite located in the western and central greenstone belts in the property.The drilling program is designed to target the most prospective areas within the soil geochemical survey, where outcrops of lithium-bearing pegmatites are surrounded by shallow cover. Results will be finalised and available within 3Q19 following completion of the drilling program.The Tabba Tabba and Strelley tenements are 100% owned by LPI, with Tabba Tabba located just 70 km and Strelley 40 km southeast of Port Hedland, a major port through which new lithium producers in the Pilgangoora area are shipping spodumene concentrate.Lithium Power International's Chief Executive Officer, Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, commented: "The commencement of the Tabba Tabba drilling program is aligned with LPI's stated objective of being a diversified lithium developer. Our Tabba Tabba project is located in a known lithium belt in the Pilbara, with two recent lithium discoveries. The project has excellent logistics and proximity to Port Hedland, and we look forward to providing drilling results once they become available".Tabba Tabba Project BackgroundLPI's Tabba Tabba tenement covers 56 km2 over three greenstone belts that are located along the regional Tabba Tabba shear zone, a major fault structure that is associated with lithium, tantalum, gold and base metal mineralisation. The project is located approximately 70 km southeast from Port Hedland and has road access close to the Great Northern Highway.The tenement is immediately adjacent and along strike from the lithium project being drilled by FMG, who is now exploring for lithium globally. The project is also located NE along strike from the historical Tabba Tabba tantalum mine. The belt has previously been explored for gold and base metals, but not for lithium.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T151VK89





About Lithium Power International Ltd:



Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.



LPI has a well known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production.



The regions that LPI is currently focussed on are:



1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.



2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.



3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.



4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.



With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenement which is the subject of review by the Argentinian mining authorities).





