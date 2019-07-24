Ascendant Resources Intersects High-Grade Intervals at the Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQX: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is very pleased to announce continued exploration success highlighted by high-grade drill results over extended intervals that are expected to significantly expand and upgrade the current resource at the Lagoa Salgada VMS Project (“Lagoa Salgada”) located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt (“IPB”) in Portugal. Ascendant anticipates a new NI 43-101 Resource Estimate will be completed in the third quarter and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) will be completed by year end.



Highlights:

High-grade results expected to significantly expand and upgrade the LS North Zone massive sulphide deposit

IP survey complete on 8-km gravimetric anomaly to the north-east of the LS property

Mineral Resource Estimate update expected in Q3 2019

Preliminary Economic Assessment expected by year end

Drill Hole Highlights:

Gossan (true thickness in all cases)

• LS_MS_26 - 9.1m at 0.16% Cu, 9.79% Pb, 1.13% Zn, 2.54g/t Au, 37.64g/t Ag and 0.39% Sn (16.52% ZnEq)

• LS_MS_30 - 13.4m at 0.06% Cu, 5.99% Pb, 0.33% Zn, 3.95g/t Au, 16.56g/t Ag and 0.61% Sn (13.19% ZnEq)

Massive Sulphide (true thickness in all cases)

• LS_MS_33 - 24.9m at 0.42% Cu, 6.56% Pb, 5.76% Zn, 1.17g/t Au, 184.84g/t Ag and 0.23% Sn (21.09% ZnEq)

• LS_MS_36 - 20.3m at 0.23% Cu, 6.14% Pb, 9.76% Zn, 1.42g/t Au, 104.65g/t Ag and 0.19% Sn (22.61% ZnEq)

• LS_MS_35 - 37.6m at 0.25% Cu, 4.10% Pb, 6.87% Zn, 1.19g/t Au, 99.42g/t Ag and 0.17% Sn (17.21% ZnEq)

• LS_MS_22 - 60.1m at 0.46% Cu, 2.91% Pb, 3.70% Zn, 0.77g/t Au, 81.04g/t Ag and 0.11% Sn (11.62% ZnEq)

• LS_MS_25 - 19.6m at 0.21% Cu, 5.23% Pb, 5.76% Zn, 1.29g/t Au, 137.32g/t Ag and 0.23% Sn (18.32% ZnEq)

Drilling for the 2019 exploration program at Lagoa Salgada targeted the gossan and the sulphide lenses in the North Zone within the LS West Region. Significant results from the first 15 holes (4,275 metres) drilled continue to demonstrate high-grade mineralization in the massive sulphide and in the gossan lenses over extended true widths. Drilling intersected massive sulphide mineralization extending the mineralization at depth and along strike with 14 of the 15 holes expected to contribute significantly to the goal of expanding and upgrading the current Mineral Resource Estimate. Several drill results demonstrating the high-grade nature of mineralization over wide intervals in the gossan and in the massive sulphide lenses are highlighted above. Elevated gold values underlie the high-grade mineralization in the gossan lens while gold, silver, zinc and lead were strong contributors to high-grade mineralization in the massive sulphide lens.

Three drill holes successfully tested new targets in the Central and South Zones. Results from LS_ST_16 (see below) demonstrated high grade mineralization with elevated copper values that are thought to be consistent with the expected mineralization in the Central & South Zones. These two highly prospective zones will be drilled extensively in the next Phase of drilling.

Tremendous success has been achieved in correlating drilling results to anticipated mineralization with downhole Induced Polarized (“IP”) surveys in the North and South Zones in the LS West Region during the 2018 and 2019 drill programs. As a result, the Company intends to overlay an IP survey on an 8 kilometre gravity anomaly identified in the northern portion of the property (the LS North and LS East regions) with the intent of identifying new targets along this highly prospective trend.

Chris Buncic, President & CEO of Ascendant stated, “Lagoa Salgada is proving to be an exceptional VMS host; this is especially apparent as seen by the high-grade and significant intervals of the 2019 drill results. The North Zone represents the vast majority of the current Mineral Resource Estimate, yet management is highly confident it can expand and upgrade this deposit as well as the Central and South Zones.”

He continued, “We are also very optimistic with the exploration potential on the 8 km gravity anomaly in the northern portion of the property where we are applying the same diligence and strategy as successfully applied to the LS West Region. With the 2019 program exceeding our expectations thus far, we look forward to additional results to come over the summer months as well as providing an updated Mineral Resource in the third quarter.”

Drill Hole Details

Tables 1 and 2 below provide assay results for the 15 holes (4,275 metres) in the North Massive Sulphide Zone (see Figure 1) and 1 hole (410 metres) in the South Stockwork Zone (see Figure 2). Drill results from the 15 holes in the North Massive Sulphide Zone highlight the high-grade nature of the gossan and massive sulphide lenses. The metal distribution is different in the gossan from that of the massive sulphide. The gossan is gold, tin, silver and lead enriched. The massive sulphide lens is lead, zinc, silver, gold and tin enriched. The tin occurs as cassiterite in both the gossan and massive sulphide. The lead and zinc are galena and sphalerite respectively. Most of the silver is associated with galena and there is a small amount of tetrahedrite. The gold is free in the gossan and associated with the sulphides in the massive sulphides.

The drill holes were drilled at an angle of 60º to provide additional information of the true thickness and orientation of the ore zone. Significant thickness of gossan and massive sulphide mineralization were intersected in holes 14 of the 15 holes in the North Zone, see Tables 1 and 2 for detail.

Table 1: Drill Intersections

From To Length True Cu Pb Zn Au Ag Sn ZnEq[1,2] Zone (m) (m) (m) Thickness (m) (%) (%) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) LS_MS_21 stringer 189.00 193.00 4.00 3.08 0.01 0.00 0.18 1.37 9.00 0.00 2.61 LS_MS_22 gossan 166.50 180.25 13.75 11.83 0.19 1.77 0.73 1.20 88.36 0.19 8.92 MS 180.25 258.30 78.05 60.10 0.46 2.91 3.70 0.77 81.04 0.11 11.62 Including 231.00 258.30 27.30 21.02 0.16 3.95 6.65 1.66 150.07 0.16 18.51 LS_MS_23 gossan 166.00 169.00 3.00 2.58 0.08 5.59 0.51 0.57 66.33 0.17 9.60 MS 169.00 178.00 9.00 6.93 0.09 3.96 0.37 1.19 79.00 0.15 9.18 LS_MS_24 gossan 154.30 159.75 5.45 4.69 0.03 0.82 0.56 0.02 2.17 0.00 1.39 stringer 161.00 169.00 8.00 6.16 0.17 0.13 0.09 0.65 54.50 0.00 3.03 and 209.00 217.00 8.00 6.16 0.06 1.01 1.48 0.84 22.13 0.04 4.72 LS_MS_25 MS 222.90 248.30 25.40 19.56 0.21 5.23 5.76 1.29 137.32 0.23 18.32 including 225.00 242.00 17.00 13.09 0.21 7.27 7.42 1.75 184.88 0.32 24.30 2nd MS 266.60 271.30 4.70 3.62 0.37 3.69 0.22 4.03 334.50 0.35 25.73 stringer 248.30 266.60 18.30 14.09 0.36 0.15 0.72 0.07 19.95 0.03 2.56 LS_MS_26 gossan 172.40 183.00 10.60 9.12 0.16 9.79 1.13 2.54 37.64 0.39 16.52 MS 183.00 241.75 58.75 45.24 0.33 3.56 0.55 0.62 58.08 0.20 8.57 Including 183.00 217.00 34.00 26.18 0.33 5.93 0.61 0.96 76.68 0.23 12.05 LS_MS_27 gossan 163.50 166.50 3.00 2.58 0.17 10.67 1.90 0.07 8.25 0.91 14.58 MS 166.50 179.75 13.25 10.20 0.05 0.91 0.44 0.12 10.07 0.09 2.40 stringer 209.00 212.00 3.00 2.31 0.10 0.40 2.32 0.10 14.00 0.10 4.22 LS_MS_28 gossan 170.00 179.80 9.80 8.43 0.03 0.65 0.55 0.81 8.20 0.03 2.78 MS 179.80 196.80 17.00 13.09 0.54 2.71 0.70 0.94 274.24 0.32 15.37 including 179.80 191.00 11.20 8.62 0.52 3.87 1.01 1.23 358.36 0.34 19.46 2nd MS 220.25 236.90 16.65 12.82 0.30 0.24 1.32 0.20 32.88 0.09 4.06 3rd MS 260.00 268.60 8.60 6.62 0.63 0.12 0.44 0.03 49.78 0.18 4.71 4th MS 299.50 305.00 5.50 4.24 0.49 0.07 0.76 0.13 16.33 0.04 2.74 stringer 271.00 283.00 12.00 9.00 0.78 0.06 0.55 0.03 80.58 0.69 9.90 LS_MS_29 gossan 162.25 167.40 5.15 4.43 0.18 1.39 2.68 0.08 4.20 0.06 5.16 MS 167.40 229.70 62.30 47.97 0.29 0.55 1.47 0.40 18.17 0.06 4.22 including 184.00 190.00 6.00 4.62 0.99 0.75 0.50 2.97 37.00 0.09 10.09 Including 209.00 218.00 9.00 6.93 0.23 0.56 6.83 0.20 24.67 0.08 9.49 2nd MS 252.20 261.50 9.30 7.16 0.51 0.09 0.83 0.08 13.50 0.03 2.68 LS_MS_30 gossan 154.90 170.50 15.60 13.42 0.06 5.99 0.33 3.95 16.56 0.61 13.19 MS 170.50 203.85 33.35 25.68 0.57 1.43 0.08 1.13 81.03 0.26 8.36 Including 170.50 182.00 11.50 8.86 1.01 1.94 0.13 2.76 165.58 0.33 14.82 LS_MS_31 gossan 143.95 163.70 19.75 16.99 0.03 1.79 0.43 1.01 29.50 0.43 7.18 MS 163.70 213.35 49.65 38.23 0.71 0.83 2.03 0.79 63.37 0.17 8.85 Including 163.70 178.00 14.30 11.01 1.79 1.82 0.18 2.29 157.86 0.39 17.32 2nd MS 238.50 241.00 2.50 1.93 0.22 0.24 0.60 0.08 12.33 0.02 1.72 stringer 213.35 238.50 25.15 19.37 0.15 0.25 1.17 0.18 19.60 0.07 3.06 LS_MS_32 gossan 142.85 155.00 12.15 10.45 0.03 0.90 0.58 0.08 19.67 0.18 3.48 MS 155.00 214.40 59.40 45.74 0.41 1.18 1.78 1.15 74.05 0.18 8.96 Including 160.00 183.00 23.00 17.71 0.74 2.65 0.15 2.79 160.61 0.37 15.67 LS_MS_33 gossan 151.80 164.10 12.30 10.58 0.04 3.98 0.44 0.22 18.17 0.29 7.26 MS 164.10 196.40 32.30 24.87 0.42 6.56 5.76 1.17 184.84 0.23 21.09 Including 170.00 196.40 26.40 20.33 0.27 7.62 7.05 1.30 190.69 0.23 23.47 LS_MS_35 MS 207.60 256.40 48.80 37.58 0.25 4.10 6.87 1.19 99.42 0.17 17.21 Including 207.60 228.00 20.40 15.71 0.27 5.34 9.86 1.64 124.60 0.20 23.20 Including 241.00 251.00 10.00 7.70 0.19 5.76 8.55 1.52 115.30 0.19 20.99 LS_MS_36 MS 211,80 238,20 26,40 20,33 0,23 6,14 9,76 1,42 104,65 0,19 22,61 Including 211,80 224,00 12,20 9,39 0,26 8,34 13,19 1,96 136,33 0,22 30,14 LS_ST_16 stockwork 200.00 235.00 35.00 22.75 0.56 1.59 2.55 0.12 25.66 0.01 6.30 Including 218.00 230.00 12.00 7.80 0.98 2.67 3.88 0.17 40.92 0.02 10.30 stockwork 250.00 273.00 23.00 14.95 0.24 0.94 1.79 0.02 7.35 0.02 3.61 stockwork 339.00 380.00 41.00 26.65 0.58 1.13 2.66 0.03 24.78 0.01 5.94 Including 339.00 354.00 15.00 9.75 1.11 1.66 4.82 0.05 40.33 0.01 10.45

Notes:

1 ZnEq% was calculated as follows: ZnEq% = ((Zn Grade*25.35)+(Pb Grade*23.15)+(Cu Grade * 67.24)+(Au Grade*40.19)+(Ag Grade*0.62)+Sn Grade*191.75)/25.35

2 Metal prices used: US$1.15/lb Zn, US$1.05/lb Pb, $3.05/lb Cu, US$8.70/lb Sn, US$19.40/oz Ag, and 1,250/oz Au. No recoveries were applied.

Table 2: Drill Hole Information

ID Easting Northing Az.(º) Dip .(º) Elevation Status Depth (m) LS_MS_21 546787 4232310 240 -60 300 Finished 266.90 LS_MS_22 546859 4232279 250 -60 350 Finished 311.60 LS_MS_23 546833 4232269 250 -60 325 Finished 269.40 LS_MS_24 546810 4232261 250 -60 300 Finished 251.80 LS_MS_25 546646 4232155 70 -60 325 Finished 291.05 LS_MS_26 546884 4232202 250 -60 325 Finished 257.70 LS_MS_27 546867 4232177 250 -60 325 Finished 240.10 LS_MS_28 546928 4232166 250 -60 350 Finished 360.00 LS_MS_29 546919 4232127 250 -60 325 Finished 335.40 LS_MS_30 546878 4232080 250 -60 300 Finished 269.40 LS_MS_31 546886 4232049 250 -60 300 Finished 297.65 LS_MS_32 546899 4232018 250 -60 300 Finished 291.00 LS_MS_33 546929 4232000 250 -60 300 Finished 288.80 LS_MS_35 546616 4232266 92 -60 325 Finished 293.30 LS_MS_36 546932 4231967 250 -60 300 Finished 251.05 LS_ST_16 547364 4231303 240 -60 400 Finished 410.10

Quality Assurance and Quality Control



Analytical work was carried out ALS Laboratories. Drill core samples were prepared in ALS Lab, in Seville, Spain. Pulp samples were then sent to their analytical Laboratory in Ireland, for analysis. The core samples are analyzed for gold (ppm) by fire assay (Au‐AA25), and for the other elements by Multi element analysis of base metal ores and mill products by optical emission spectrometry using the Varian Vista inductively coupled plasma spectrometer (ME-ICPORE). Samples from the Main Resource, LS_MS_DH ID, are also assayed for Tin (Sn) by ICP-AES after Sodium Peroxide Fusion (Sn-ICP81x).

ALS Laboratories has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats, two commercial standards and blanks. ALS Laboratories is independent from Ascendant. Ascendant used standard QA/QC procedures, when inserting reference standards and blanks, for the drilling program.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Ascendant Resources Ltd, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, lead and silver mine in west-central Honduras and its interest in the high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

After acquiring the El Mochito mine in December 2016, Ascendant spent 2017 and 2018 implementing a rigorous and successful optimization program restoring the historic potential of El Mochito, a mine in production since 1948, to deliver record levels of production with profitability restored. The Company now remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive profitability in 2019 and beyond. With a significant land package of approximately 11,000 hectares in Honduras and an abundance of historical data, there are several near-mine and regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further Mineral Resource growth.

Ascendant holds an interest in the high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Company is engaged in exploration of the Project with the goal of expanding the already-substantial defined Mineral Resources and testing additional known targets. The Company’s acquisition of its interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project offers a low-cost entry point to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity. The Company holds an additional option to increase its interest in the Project upon completion of certain milestones.

Ascendant Resources is engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



