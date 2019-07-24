Winston Gold appoints Mr. Joseph Carrabba to Executive Chairman

WINNIPEG, July 24, 2019 - Winston Gold Corp. (“Winston Gold” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: WGC) (OTCQB: WGMCF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Joseph A. Carrabba, has been appointed to the position of Executive Chairman.



“As a Strategic Advisor, Mr. Carrabba proved to be an excellent fit with our team and a valuable addition to the company,” commented Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold. “We are now very excited to appoint him to the position of Executive Chairman on our Board of Directors and believe his experience and guidance will help us advance Winston Gold’s namesake project through development and into production.”

Mr. Carrabba has over 42 years of management and operational experience in the resource industry. He has served on boards of several listed companies including Newmont Mining, Key Bank, Lithium-X, Fura Gems. Mr. Carrabba is currently an active board member on NYSE-listed Timken Steel as well as TSX-listed AECON, and NioCorp.

His operational experience is extensive, having formerly served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., President and Chief Operating Officer of Diavik Diamond Mines, Inc. and General Manager of Weipa Bauxite Operation of Comalco Aluminum.

Mr. Carrabba spent much of his career working for multinational mining operations in North America, Australia, Latin America and Asia. His wide range of experience also includes working on Health and Safety and Environmental and Social Responsibility committees.

“I took on the role of Strategic Advisor, for the Company in November 2017 because I believed in the potential of the high-grade Winston gold project near Helena, Montana. As the newly appointed Executive Chairman of Winston Gold, I intend to work towards transforming that potential into reality,” stated Mr. Carrabba.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an under-explored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity known as the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company and for further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Winston Gold, at:

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8

Telephone: (204) 989-2434

E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

