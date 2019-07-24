Equitorial Exploration Corp: Commencement of Metallurgical Testing on LNPG Property

Vancouver, July 24, 2019 - Equitorial Exploration Corp. (TSXV: EXX) ("Equitorial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a metallurgical bench test program using material from it's LNPG property in the NWT. The Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group Property (LNPG) is a 100% owned Rare Element Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum, LCT pegmatite complex similar in geology to the Greenbushes Pegmatite LCT deposits in Australia. The LNPG property is located in the Northwest Territories 37 kilometres northwest of the recently closed Cantung tungsten mine. A gated road extending northwest from Cantung passes within five kilometres of the LNPG property.

The company's NI 43-101 ( March 20, 2017 ) concludes that there are, "Sufficient grades to bring the rock to within economic values." The combined strike length is 13km and the dyke swarms up to 500 meters. Peak assay values from drill core returned up to 3.1% Li20.

The metallurgical test program will include scoping level testwork to evaluate processing options for the LNPG property. Testwork will be conducted by SGS Canada and managed by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Phase 1 of the testwork program will include quantitative mineralogy, magnetic separation and flotation testing to produce a high-grade lithium concentrate. If results of the phase 1 work are promising, phase 2 testwork will proceed, including roasting, leaching and hydrometallurgical purification targeting production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer Cathro and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

