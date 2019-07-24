Institutional Gold Research Initiates Coverage on New Carolin Gold

New York, NY. - TheNewswire - July 24th, 2019 - New Carolin Gold announced today that Institutional Gold Research initiated coverage on New Carolin (the "Company" or "New Carolin") (TSXV:LAD)(OTCBB:LADFF).



New Carolin is a Canadian-based exploration Company and 100% owner of the 55 square-mile "Ladner Project" located near Hope, BC and 108 miles NE of Vancouver, BC. The project includes the Ward Mine, Carolin Mine, Emancipation Mine, Aurum Mine, the Pipestem Mine, and numerous other gold occurrences.



"We're excited to begin coverage on New Carolin Gold after announcing that it increased its most recent financing effort - enabling it to expand drilling," stated Roland Rick Perry, editor of Institutional Gold Research. "What excites us about the project which was formerly home to a $40 million effort in the early '80s that recovered 44,411 ounces of gold, are the numerous existing mines which can be explored using today's modern techniques. When added to the potential for new discoveries at nearby gold occurrences, New Carolin has the potential to provide years of potentially exciting discovery news.

Bob Lunde, Director of the Company stated, "We are pleased to have our story told to US investors via the Institutional Gold Research platform which is owned by Institutional Analyst Inc., one of the premier Investor Relations firms in the states, founded in 1995. We look forward to working with them in the coming years including presenting at their upcoming Institutional Gold Research Conferences to be held in NYC and Boca Raton FL, for US-based retail and institutional investors.

Mr. Perry stated, "We launched the Institutional Gold Research website to bridge the growing interest of US investors who invested a record $1.5 billion in a single day into SPDR Gold ETF (GLD), the single largest inflow day ever in the ETF's history - with the Canadian Mining Industry, which leads the World in active explorations sites. This is our 6th industry-specific portal launched, and the reception has been nothing short of incredible." Adding, "We have assembled a team of experts to provide technical analysis on Gold, news about Gold ETF's, news about Gold Senior and Junior miner mutual funds and finally news on individual publicly traded Mining Companies, where the most excitement can be found."

The initiation of coverage report on New Carolin Gold can be found on the Institutional Gold Research website. Please note disclosure statement on all IA/IGR reports issued detailing compliance with rule 17b.



www.InstitutionalGoldResearchGroup.com/lad



About Institutional Gold Research Group (IGR):

Every day more and more US investors are displaying a growing interest in the precious metals markets, as Gold approaches its highest price in five years and within 400 points from its all-time in 2011. Unlike previous bull-runs in Gold in 1976 and 2001, today's investors are armed with tools which enable them to act smarter and act faster. IGR was designed as an information bridge for US investors unsure where to start, be it actual Bullion, Bullion ETF's, Mutual Funds which invest in Mining Companies or directly into the individual securities of large and small publicly traded mining companies.



Institutional Gold Research provides easy to navigate sections covering all those categories from a wide variety of reputable sources including Bloomberg, Reuters and Corporate Press Releases. Videos from CNBC and directly from the source, including interviews from investor conferences such as the Vancouver Resource Conference, the Prospect and Developers Conference (PDAC) and the 121 Mining Conference.



Institutional Gold Research was built by US investors for US investors and goes to great lengths to avoid and decipher many of the technical terms that Canadian Companies and investors are vastly more familiar with. The site is managed by Institutional Analyst Inc., (IA) an independent investment research and investor relations firm founded in 1995 with a presence in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Boca Raton. IA additionally manages websites and newsletters covering the $90 billion BDC market and the Beverage, Biotech, Blockchain, Internet and Marijuana sectors of the market.

For further information contact Roland Perry, Managing Director @ 310-594-8062



About New Carolin Gold Corp.

New Carolin Gold is a Canadian-based junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of our 100% owned property consisting of 144 square kilometers of contiguous mineral claims and crown grants, collectively known as the "Ladner Gold Project" (Project). The Project is located near Hope, BC in the prospective and under-explored Coquihalla Gold Belt, which is host to several historic small gold producers including the Carolin Mine, Emancipation Mine, and Pipestem Mine, and numerous gold prospects.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.newcarolingold.com



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this press release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events.



