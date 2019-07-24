Adventus Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Option and an Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to an Aggregate C$14.3 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ADZN; OTCQX: ADVZF) has announced today that in connection with its previously announced bought deal financing (the "Private Placement"), the Company has agreed to increase the size of the Private Placement to an aggregate of 12,401,130 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") (aggregate of 14,261,300 Shares including the additional Shares) at a price of C$1.00 per Share due to strong demand, and the exercise of pro-rata rights from existing shareholders. The underwriters, led by Raymond James Ltd., have also exercised their option to purchase 1,860,170 additional Shares. The Company has entered into an amended agreement with Raymond James Ltd. in respect of the increase to the private placement size.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund exploration and development activities at the Curipamba project, exploration and development activities within the Ecuador Exploration Alliance, including the Pijili and Santiago projects, and general administration and corporate purposes.

The portion of the Offering involving Strategic Shareholders constituted "related party transactions" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a).

Closing is expected to take place in tranches with the first closing on August 7, 2019 and is subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities. The Shares will be offered for sale on a private placement basis pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements in all of the Provinces of Canada and elsewhere. The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four months and one day hold period expiring from the Closing.

About Adventus

Adventus is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. The focus of Adventus is the advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold-zinc project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, incorporating the Pijili and Santiago projects to date. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

