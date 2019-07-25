Mirasol Announces Initial Drilling Results for Gorbea High Sulfidation Epithermal Gold Project and Provides Update for its Altazor Project in Northern Chile

VANCOUVER, July 24, 2019 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities completed at its Gorbea Gold project in Northern Chile (Figure 1), by Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) ("Newcrest") under the option and farm-in agreement announced earlier this year. The program was terminated early due to the onset of winter, with two diamond drill holes drilled for a total of 903m at the Atlas target. Drilling was targeting a coincident geophysical, geochemical and alteration anomaly at depth below a barren steam-heated leach cap as well as following up on the results from Mirasol's previous partner. Initial results have been received with best assay intervals including:

ATL-DDH-001*: 19.3 m @ 0.89g/t Au from 372m, including 13m @ 1.1g/t Au from 372m

*Note: ATL-DDH-001 was lost 20m into the mineralized zone at 391m

*Note: ATL-DDH-001 was lost 20m into the mineralized zone at 391m ATL-DDH-002: 59 m @ 0.39g/t Au from 274m, including 10m @ 1.0g/t Au from 289m

Norm Pitcher, President and CEO of Mirasol stated: "We are pleased to provide an update on the exploration work completed by Newcrest over this field season. The initial partial results received are encouraging and they continue to demonstrate potential for the Gorbea project to host a large-scale oxidized gold deposit. We acknowledge the hard work of the Newcrest exploration team that was actively drilling at Gorbea four months after the execution of our exploration agreement. We look forward to Newcrest continuing to move this project forward and expect very active programs in Chile next field season."

Gorbea Exploration Summary

From the planned 2,000m program, two diamond drill holes were drilled for 391m and 512m respectively (Figure 2), with the first hole being terminated in mineralization and abandoned early due to ground conditions. The reported assay results pertain only to drill holes completed as part of Newcrest's drilling program since May 2019, with some further assay results yet to be received for the two completed drill holes (see table 1 for pending assay intervals).

The drilling completed by Newcrest intersected dacite-andesite composition volcanic rocks with advanced argillic alteration and silicification coincident with subvertical breccia bodies. The significant assay intercepts remain open in all directions and further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralization.

Newcrest also completed 50km of CSAMT geophysics over the Atlas target as well as reconnaissance mapping and sampling over several other target areas in the Gorbea property package. Newcrest is now in the process of relogging the previous diamond and reverse-circulation drill holes to further refine their understanding of the target. Follow up drilling is planned to resume in late September 2019.

Altazor Project Update

At the Altazor high-sulfidation epithermal gold project, also in northern Chile, two target areas were defined by fieldwork completed during the field season. Newcrest is anticipating a 2,000m diamond drilling program and in­­?fill CSAMT geophysics during the coming field season.

Table 1: Significant Intersections from the 2019 drilling program:

Hole ID Total

Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cut Off ATL-DH-01 391.3 372 391.3 19.3 0.89 6.7 0.3g/t Au

incl 372 385 13 1.1 7.6 1 g/t Au



Awaiting assays between 337m-358m ATL-DH-02 512.3 274 333 59 0.39 6.6 0.3g/t Au

incl 289 299 10 1.0 8.6 1 g/t Au



Awaiting assays between 184 m to 270m, 359.3m to 395 m and 448m to 512.3m.

SOURCE Mirasol Resources Ltd.