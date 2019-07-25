Horizon Minerals Limited: Change Of Company Name and ASX Code to HRZ

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Limited (formerly Intermin Resources Ltd. ) is pleased to advise that following shareholder approval at the General Meeting held on 24 July 2019, the Company's name change has now been completed at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.The effective date for the change of Company Name on the ASX will be Monday, 29 July 2019 and the new ASX Listing Code will be HRZ (formerly IRC).The new Company website www.horizonminerals.com.au will be launched at the Diggers and Dealers Forum in Kalgoorlie on Monday, 5 August 2019, together with an updated presentation on the Company's future activities and growth plans.Horizon will also be conducting site tours on each day of the Diggers and Dealers Forum, providing shareholders and potential investors the opportunity to visit the Boorara project area.Commenting on the name change, Horizon Managing Director, Mr Jon Price said:"On the back of the successful merger with MacPhersons Resources and progressing documentation and approvals for the potential Coolgardie Gold Project acquisition, we now look forward to an exciting new chapter in the Company's history. The Horizon team are now fully committed to delivering the consolidated Feasibility Study, mine development and production plans for the benefit of all stakeholders."





About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Contact:

Jon Price Managing Director Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61-422-602-720 E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au