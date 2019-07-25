Arianne advances transport logisitics for its Lac à Paul phosphate project

-optimization will reduce environmental footprint and lower costs

SAGUENAY, QC, July 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSX: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing its Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region is pleased to announce that its efforts surrounding transportation logistics have significantly progressed and will benefit the overall project and its economics.

As per its previously announced agreement surrounding trailer truck optimization (see press release dated March 6, 2018), Arianne partnered with several parties to look at greater integration of aluminum into the truck trailer design. Through this initiative over the past year, Arianne and its partners have advanced a design that will be able to reduce the weight of the transport trucks and allow for a greater payload per run. Once integrated, this will result in fewer trucks on the road, increasing safety and reducing the overall environmental impact. As well, this design will bring about greater economies of scale, resulting in a reduction in the cost of transporting Arianne's phosphate concentrate to port and thus, the overall operating cost for its project. Already projected to be one of the lowest cash-cost producers of high-purity phosphate concentrate, this effort will move Arianne even lower on the cost-curve.

"One of the ongoing goals of the Company is to continuously optimize our project," said Jean-Sebastien David, Arianne's Chief Operating Officer. "Our work regarding the truck-trailer design with our partners is one such effort and, work to date has demonstrated that the new design will lower the required number of trucks on the road without effecting the overall amount of tonnage shipped. The benefits of this is multifold; it reduces our environmental footprint and will lower both our capex and our ongoing opex. This collaboration was a group effort and I would like to thank all our partners in this endeavor; the National Research Council of Canada, Alcoa Innovations, the Centre Québécois de recherche et de Development de l'aluminium, the Société de la vallée de l'aluminium, the Trans-Al Network, Mecfor and Groupe Alfred Boivin."

Arianne's work centered on project optimization is multi-fold and extends well beyond the operational side of the project itself. To that end, today Arianne is happy to announce the addition of Raphael Gaudreault to its team. Raphael will be assuming the position of Director of the mining sector and comes to Arianne after most recently serving as Manager Planning and Mining Performance at Arcelor where he was responsible for medium and long-term mine planning for one of North-America largest open-pit operation which includes life of mine planning and optimization, mining equipment calculations, financial and technical project evaluation and technical support to operation.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 109,475,913 million shares outstanding.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

