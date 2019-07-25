NMEX Provides Updates on Northside High Oil & Gas Drilling and Bacalar Property

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2019 - Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (Stock Symbol: NMEX) is pleased to announce the following update on the drilling of the Northside High Prospect in Louisiana.



Northside High Drilling Prospect:

The drilling contractor has reported to our Joint Venture Partner EnergyFunders that our Northside High drilling prospect is next on their list for drilling. All the site work, including the road and drill pad construction has been completed and the location is read for the drilling rig. We look forward to making an announcement when drilling commences.

The Northside High Prospect is located in the Beauregard Parish of Louisiana, which is a 7,300 foot test into the Cockfield (Yegua) Sand. Notable wells in the area have produced in excess of 200,000 barrels from this formation. NMEX is participating in this well by acquiring up to 8% of the working interest.

Bacalar Property:

We are pleased to report that six major hotel chains have visited the Bacalar Property and have shown significant interest in joint venturing with us on the development of this property. We are currently in discussions with these major hotels and look forward to providing details as these discussions develop.

Website:

We are pleased to report that our website is now available for viewing. Our website address is www.northernmineralsexploration.com

About NMEX:

Northern Minerals & Exploration (“NMEX”) is an emerging publicly traded company focused on oil and gas exploration & production in Texas, gold & silver exploration in Nevada & real estate development projects in Mexico.

For further information on NMEX please go to www.northernmineralsexploration.com, www.otcmarkets.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact: Noel Schaefer

Phone: 801-885-9260

Email: cerronrs@msn.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the effect of economic conditions, the impact of competition, the results of financing efforts, changes in consumers' preferences and trends. The words "estimate," "possible," "seeking," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those set forth herein, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The information herein is subject to change without notice. Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.