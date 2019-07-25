Squire Mining Announces Appointment of Kevin Turner to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of B. Kevin Turner to the Company’s Advisory Board.



Mr. Turner has over 30 years of business experience. He is currently the President and CEO of Core Scientific, Inc., a leader in infrastructure and software solutions for artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, the Vice Chairman of Albertsons/Safeway and a member of the board of directors of Nordstrom. Mr. Turner was previously the Vice Chairman of Citadel LLC and the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Securities. He served as Microsoft's Chief Operating Officer from 2005 to 2016, where he led the company’s global sales, marketing and services and support organization of 55,000+ employees in more than 190 countries. Under his leadership, the sales and marketing group grew the company from US$35 billion to over US$91.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2016.

Prior to Microsoft, Mr. Turner spent nearly 20 years at Wal-Mart Stores, where he rose through the ranks and was named the youngest corporate officer ever at Wal-Mart at age 29. He held various leadership positions at Wal-Mart including becoming the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Mr. Turner stated, “I am delighted to be joining the advisory board of Squire Mining and I am excited to work with Stefan Matthews and the Squire management team in this exciting space.” Stefan Matthews, Chairman of the Company, commented, “We are grateful for the addition of Mr. Turner to our advisory board and believe that his experience, expertise and advice will assist Squire in developing strategy for long term growth and expansion. Core Scientific will be a key partner in platform development and hosting solutions and Mr. Turner’s knowledge in these areas and leadership at Core Scientific will be very important to Squire.”

Mr. Turner joins fellow advisory board members, Jimmy Nguyen (Founding President, Bitcoin Association) and Dr. Craig S. Wright (Chief Scientist at nChain, the advisory, research & development firm for blockchain technologies).

The Company is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of operating, managing and developing cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other SHA-256 based digital assets.

