Avidian Gold Updates on a C$1.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario - TheNewswire - July 25, 2019 - Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG) wishes to announce an increase in the size of the proposed non-brokered private placement of the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at C$0.10 per Common Share (the "Offering") announced in the Company's July 23, 2019 news release. Avidian wishes to increase the size of the Offering from $1,000,000 to $1,500,000, subject to the Company's option to further increase the Offering by up to additional 5,000,000 Common Shares.

The net proceeds from the Offering shall be primarily used for general and administrative expenses, property payments and to fund a trenching program on the Amanita Property which adjoins Kinross's Fort Knox Gold Mine.

The Offering is conditional upon receipt of required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering, as well as any compensation options issued to founders will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold-copper exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project also hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Additional projects include Amanita which is adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and Jungo and Dome Hill in Nevada. The Strickland and Black Raven properties, both located in Newfoundland, are held within Hide Tide Resources Corp, a private subsidiary company of Avidian.

Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical report on the Golden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

For further information, please contact:

David Anderson, President and CEO

Mobile: +1 403 688 8863

Email: danderson@avidiangold.com

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Dr. Tom Setterfield, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Avidian, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

