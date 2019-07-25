O3 Mining Completes Acquisition of Chalice Québec Properties

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 - O3 Mining Inc. ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: OIII) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Chalice Gold Mines (Québec) Inc. pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated July 2, 2019 between O3 Mining and Chalice Gold Mines (Ontario) Inc. (the "Purchase Agreement").

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Corporation acquired Chalice Gold Mines (Québec) Inc. in exchange for (i) 3,092,784 common shares of the Corporation (collectively, "Consideration Shares"), which were issued at a deemed value of C$3.88 per common share, for total share consideration of C$12 million, and (ii) a 1% net smelter returns royalty on all of the acquired claims that were not subject to a pre-existing royalty (the "Transaction").

Chalice Gold Mines (Québec) Inc. is the registered holder of the East Cadillac and Kinebik Gold Projects in Québec, Canada, and also holds the underlying option agreements on the East Cadillac Gold Project with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. and Renforth Resources Inc. As a result of the completion of the Transaction, Chalice Gold Mines (Québec) Inc. has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of O3 Mining.

In accordance with the restrictions under Canadian securities laws and subject to certain exceptions, Chalice Gold Mines (Ontario) Inc. will be restricted from trading the Consideration Shares for a period of four months from the date hereof.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining's mission is to become a premier gold exploration company in Canada and an emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada – focused on projects in Ontario and Québec – with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in the Marban Block Project and the Garrison Project. The Marban Block Project is located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district and comprised of four contiguous claim groups in the Malartic mining camp – Norlartic, First Canadian, Marban and Gold Hawk – and currently consists of 30 mining claims and three mining concessions that cover 1,023 hectares. The Garrison Project is located in the Larder Lake Mining Division in Northern Ontario and comprised of three main deposits – the Garrcon, Jonpol and 903 deposits – as well as the past-producing Buffonta mine and the Gold Pike mine property.

