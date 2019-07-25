Nevada Sunrise Closes Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

TSXV: NEV

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2019 - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announced today that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 for a period expiring on the earlier of two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Nevada Sunrise placed 3,750,000 Units in the Offering for gross proceeds of $187,500. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period until November 26, 2019, during which time the securities may not be traded. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $1,750 cash and issued 35,000 finder's warrants to Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"), as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available. Closing of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders of the Company purchased 380,000 Units of the Offering. Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the exploration of the Company's Nevada mineral properties, and for general working capital.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's key gold asset is a 21% interest in a joint venture with Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD) at the Kinsley Mountain Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, with the property subject to a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty. For further information on Kinsley Mountain, including a technical report compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects entitled "Updated Technical Report and Estimated Minerals Resources for the Kinsley Project" (the "Report"), effective October 15, 2015. The Report dated December 16, 2015 was subsequently filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at http://www.sedar.com

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, both of which are currently under option to Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC), who can earn up to an 85% participating interest from the Company. In September 2018, Nevada Sunrise acquired the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located in Pershing County, approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Neptune, Jackson Wash and Aquarius lithium projects, a 50% interest in the Gemini lithium project (Kore Mining Ltd., (TSXV: KORE) holds a 50% interest), and a 100% interest in the Atlantis lithium project, all of which are located in Esmeralda County. The Company also owns Nevada water right Permit 44411, which has been the subject of an administrative hearing process and litigation in Nevada that was settled in July 2019.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward?looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward?looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward?looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

