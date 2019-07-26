Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q19) and six-month (6M19) period ended June 30, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

During 2Q19, Buenaventura generated US$ 11.2 million in additional EBITDA through the Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program, in-line with the budget target as reported at the beginning of the year (please see page 6 for more details). Through this program, BVN is increasing the efficiency of its Tambomayo, Uchucchacua, Orcopampa and El Brocal mines.

2Q19 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 45.7 million, compared to US$ 87.4 million reported in 2Q18, primarily due to a reduction in volume sold at the Company’s Orcopampa and La Zanja mines. This represents a positive sequential quarterly trend. 2Q19 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 128.4 million, compared to US$ 190.1 million in 2Q18.

2Q19 capital expenditures were US$ 28.8 million, compared to US$ 31.2 million for the same period in 2018. This is in-line with the budget target as reported at the beginning of the year considering the heavy rains during the 1Q19.

2Q19 net income was US$ 9.7 million, compared to a net income of US$ 41.3 for the same period in 2018.

The portfolio of greenfield projects continued to advance well during the quarter. Buenaventura expects to declare San Gabriel (Au), Yumpaq (Ag) and Trapiche (Cu) ore reserves during 6M20.

At Cerro Verde, the concentrator facilities continued to perform well during 2Q19, with an average throughput rate of 407,700 metric ore tons per day in the second quarter. Cerro Verde maintained a robust cash position during 6M19.

At Yanacocha, performance during the quarter was above expectations, with less transitional ore sent to the leaching PAD. Also, maintaining a significant cash position.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):

2Q19 2Q18 Var% 6M19 6M18 Var% Total Revenues 216.1 317.5 -32% 402.2 629.7 -36% Operating Profit -15.3 20.2 N.A. -42.4 61.5 N.A. EBITDA Direct Operations 45.7 87.4 -48% 72.5 185.9 -61% Adjusted EBITDA (Inc Associates) 128.4 190.1 -32% 285.6 364.2 -22% Net Income 9.7 41.3 -77% 37.0 69.7 -47% EPS* 0.04 0.16 -77% 0.15 0.27 -47%

(*) As of June 30, 2019 Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,190.

For a full version of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, please visit: http://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura will host a conference call on Friday, July 26, 2019 to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Peru Time

To access the call, please dial:

+1 (877) 407-8033 (From within the U.S.)

+1 (201) 689-8033 (From outside the U.S.)

There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/49701

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and is developing the Tambomayo project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005926/en/

Contact

Contacts in Lima:

Leandro García, Chief Financial Officer

(511) 419 2540



Rodrigo Echecopar, Investor Relations Coordinator

(511) 419 2591 / rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe



Contact in NY:

Barbara Cano

(646) 452-2334 / barbara@inspirgroup.com



Company Website: http://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas