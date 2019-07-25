Clarification of Technical Disclosures as A Result of A Review By The British Columbia Securities Commission

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire July 25, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB:OWRDF) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure.

Non-Compliant Disclosure of Exploration Information.

In the Company's June 18, 2019 and July 11, 2019 news releases, the following exploration information and Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC) was required to be fully disclosed.

Initial Drill Results

During this initial drilling campaign geochemical analysis and interpretation of geophysical results determined at least three target areas within the footprint of the geophysical survey. One target, a high conductivity zone, occurred at a depth of about 100 meters. Two other horizontal conductive zones occurred at depths of 300 and 500 meters, respectively. Accordingly, a drill program was designed to test the three targets, as well as other geochemical anomalies that were situated beyond the area of the geophysical survey.

Drilling conditions were difficult. Dense mudstones were interlayered with unconsolidated, water- and brine-bearing sands. Drill bits and related equipment were commonly plugged by the mudstones, requiring multiple trips out of the hole to clean and unplug the drill bits. Unconsolidated sands poured or sloughed into the drill bore, requiring substantial time to stabilize the drill hole before drilling to additional depths. Some measure of control was established by drilling and setting casing at deeper levels, but high amounts of water impeded the progress of the drill. As a result, only 5 holes were drilled and only the uppermost target of these drill holes was tested. The remaining 300 meter and 500 meter targets will need to be tested utilizing substantial casing or a different drill method. Nevertheless, drilling at the shallow target successfully demonstrate brines exist in the basin, albeit with only minor amounts of lithium contained in the brine. The Company is in active discussion with drilling companies to determine an appropriate drill methodology to test the deeper target zones. In spite of the lithologic and water issues, the drilling company consistently was able to stabilize the hole, enabling sampling of both rock samples and water/brine.

All holes were drilled vertical, and because salar sediments are horizontal, all samples are believed to approximate true thickness. Sediment and rock samples were collected at approximately 6 meter intervals and when water-bearing zones were encountered water samples were collected.

The water sample results contained nominal lithium results and of the 98 sediment samples taken all sediment samples assayed for anomalous lithium and potassium. Of the 98 sediment samples taken from the 5 drill holes the lithium grades ranged from a high of 273 ppm and a low of 7.3 ppm with an average of 47 ppm.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Drilling was conducted by Layne de Mexico S.A. de C.V, based in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. A Schramm T-100 reverse circulation drill was used. Two supervisors and a full complement of drillers and drillers helpers conducted 24-hour drilling. All holes were vertical, and because salar sediments are horizontal, all samples are believed to approximate true thickness. Sediment and rock samples were collected at appropriate intervals from the drill rig cyclone, which separated rock from water. When water-bearing zones were encountered the hole was blown dry and any water in the bore hole was then blown to the surface for collection.

At each 6 meter interval, composite rock samples were collected in 10 mil plastic bags, marked with sample number, and sealed on site with zip ties.

Upon encountering an aquifer, water samples were collected in hard clear plastic 125 milliliter sample bottles. The samples were sealed, marked with an appropriate sample number, and sample numbers were further noted by metal tags and attached to the sample bottles with wire ties. The exact thickness of the aquifer varied from aquifer to aquifer within each hole, and between each of the drilled holes.

All samples were kept in San Felipe under the supervision of the Company's QP, and subsequently transferred by truck from San Felipe to Hermosillo. In Hermosillo, the samples were delivered by the QP to ALS Global's laboratory for preparation and shipping to Vancouver for analysis.

In Vancouver, brine samples were analyzed for lithium and 14 other related elements including boron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and sodium. ALS Global's ME-ICP15, which incorporates atomic emission spectroscopy to determine the elemental contents of individual samples.

Rock and sediment samples were dried and prepped in Hermosillo, then sent to Vancouver for analysis utilizing ALS Global's ME-MS41L. The process utilizes aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis (inductively coupled mass spectrometry) to determine amounts and ranges of a suite of elements, including lithium.

ALS Global is a worldwide laboratory, with principal offices for North America based in Vancouver, Canada. ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, with similar levels of accreditation on every continent.

Because there is no readily available commercial geochemical standard for lithium brines, the Operator and the Company have relied upon the substantial and verifiable liquid and solid standards developed by ALS Global for quality control and quality assurance. Repeat and check samples are consistently within precision limits, and no drift has been experienced in the analysis of these samples.

John E. Hiner, SME Registered member and QP for this project, has verified the data disclosed. The QP was present during all drilling and sampling, retained possession of the samples throughout the program, and maintained sample security throughout the project, and is satisfied that the data resulting from the sampling program is representative of the conditions encountered in drill holes. The sampling was controlled and verified in the field by the QP. The analytical data from the field samples was tested and verified by detailed review of the ALS Global QA/QC data. Although the QP is confident that the data collected and analyzed fairly represents the geochemical and geological conditions at the project, the QP is actively searching for an independent lithium-in-brine standard to supplement and/or supplant the ALS QA/QC. It is possible, though not likely, that sample quality may have been impacted by both the difficult lithologies and the large amounts of both fresh water and brines encountered during drilling.

Potentially Misleading Disclosure

In the Company's October 17, 2018 and November 08, 2018 Proactive Investor videos posted on the company's website, the Company disclosed economic information about the project without a supportive mining study or established mineral resource in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The Company has removed the October 17, 2018 video entirely from its website and deleted statements regarding economic information about the project from the November 08,

2018 video on its website.

