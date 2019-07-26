Nova Minerals Ltd: Share Purchase Plan Demand Update

Melbourne, Australia - The directors of Nova Minerals Ltd. (Nova or Company) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) wish to advise that the share purchase plan (SPP) will not be extended beyond the prescribed Closing Date being 5.00pm, Monday 29 July 2019.Nova will provide an update on the final acceptances under the SPP in due course.NVA Managing Director, Mr. Avi Kimelman said:"We undertook the SPP to give existing shareholders the opportunity to buy shares on the same terms as the recent placement to institutional and sophisticated investors. The SPP has been strongly supported and the offer will not be extended after 5.00pm, Monday 29 July 2019.""It's very exciting to see the breadth of support we have among investors with Nova's Oxide prospect sharing geological similarities to that of Kinross' Fort Knox Gold and Victoria Gold's Dublin Gulch Eagles Gold Mine systems as we look to advance one of our fifteen known targets to a maiden Inferred JORC Resource in the near term.""We also look forward to updating shareholder on Snow Lake Resources Ltd in due course."





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





