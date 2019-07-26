Venus Metals Corporation Limited: Lepidico Not Exercising the Option

Menü Artikel
Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC)(FRA:EZL) announce that Lepidico has advised that they will not be proceeding with the farm-in over the Youanmi Lithium Project Tenement, meaning it will not exercise its option (which expires on 25 July 2019) under the Option Agreement to proceed with the farm-in.

Lepidico has confirmed to Venus that:

- the two RC drilling programs Lepidico completed over the Tenement during the last 12 months demonstrate the prospectivity of the area for lepidolite mineralisation (Figure 1 in link below).

- Lepidico has discovered two such prospects, and it believes there is scope for additional discoveries within the Tenement which might lead to delineating an economic deposit.

However, following Lepidico's recent acquisition of Desert Lion Energy Inc. and its Karibib Lithium Project in Namibia, Lepidico has advised Venus that it now wishes to prioritise the mining and production of lepidolite concentrate from its own deposits.

Venus is planning to continue the lithium (Lepidolite) exploration at prospective target areas within the tenement.

