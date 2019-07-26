Mosaic Updates Timing of 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release to Accommodate Canadian Stakeholders

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) plans to release 2019 second quarter earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019, at 6 a.m. Eastern Time. This change is to accommodate Canadian stakeholders taking advantage of the Canadian Holiday on Monday, August 5th.

Mosaic expects to post performance data on its website in a tabular form immediately following the release of earnings. Historical performance data is currently available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the presentation slides, can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

