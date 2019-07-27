Crystal Lake Amends Agreement with Sassy Resources
A CEO for Sassy is expected to be announced during the first half of August. Sassy is also launching a first phase of exploration next month at its Foremore claims directly north of Crystal Lake's Newmont Lake Project in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp.
About Crystal Lake Mining
Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, one of the largest land packages among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.
