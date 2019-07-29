Venus Metals Corporation Limited: Appointment of Mr Peter Hawkins as Chairman

Perth, Australia - The Directors of Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC)(FRA:EZL) are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Peter Hawkins as a Director of the Company effective at the close of business on 31 July 2019.Mr Hawkins will be taking over as Non-Executive Chairman from Mr Alan Birchmore AO who has resigned. The appointment follows successful progress in Venus, including the recent settlement of the Youanmi Gold Mine acquisition which has been further lifted by recent high-grade drilling results at Currans Find in the Youanmi Greenstone Belt adjacent to the recent discovery by Spectrum Metals at Penny North.Commenting on Mr Hawkins' appointment, Mr Birchmore said: "Venus is becoming far too busy with expansion and growth for its Chairman to live 4,000 kilometres away. Easy and frequent access of Directors and staff to the Chairman is essential. I feel very comfortable with the change as I have the highest regard for Mr Hawkins. Venus is in a very good place and I wish the company, its staff and shareholders every success in their exciting future".Mr Matthew Hogan, Managing Director of Venus thanked Mr Birchmore on behalf of the Board for his successful years of corporate leadership during a significant period of Company building. He expressed his delight with the appointment and welcomed Mr Hawkins who has held numerous Managing Director or partner positions within the stockbroking discipline. He has served as the Chairman of the Stock Exchange of Perth Ltd, as a member of the ASX national committee and has also served as Deputy Chairman of the West Australian TAB. In addition, he was Chairman of the Diggers and Dealers conference and has also held Non-Executive Director positions of several publicly listed companies over the past decade.Mr Hogan further commented "I also advise that Mr Barry Fehlberg role will change from Executive Exploration Director to Non-Executive. This will allow the responsibility of Exploration Manager to pass to Dr Mathias Cornelius. Dr Cornelius is a highly qualified and accomplished explorer and his expertise and experience will make a vital contribution and help enable Venus to develop its full potential".To view release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F56PW7LV





About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:



Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) holds a significant and wide ranging portfolio of Australian base and precious metals exploration projects comprising lithium, cobalt, vanadium, copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum group of elements.



Key project areas in Western Australia include:



- Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Project (Youanmi): Over 5 km of under explored VMS trend with an Exploration Target of 15-20 Million Tonnes@ 2-8% Zinc,which also hosts a number of high grade lodes (>10% Zinc).



- Currans Well Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project (Youanmi): Significant Cobalt mineralisation up to 1483 ppm Co in historical drilling. Extensive Lateritic Duricrust Co-Ni target areas identified.



- Curara Well Nickel-Copper-Gold Project (Doolgunna):10 km northeast of Sandfire Resources DeGrussa Copper Mine. Wide intercepts of disseminated Nickel Sulphides (Millerites) in Ultramafics.



- Southern Cross Vanadium Project (Youanmi): JORC 2012 Inferred Vanadium Mineral Resource of 167.7 Millions Tonnes @ 0.41% V2O5, 7.52% TiO2.



- Strategic Lithium-Tantalum Projects in WA.





Source:



Venus Metals Corporation Ltd.





Contact:

Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. Matthew Hogan Managing Director T: +61-8-9321-7541 Barry Fehlberg Exploration Director T: +61-8-9321-7541