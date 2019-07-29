Alt Resources Ltd: Mt Ida Scoping Study

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is pleased to present the findings of a recently completed Scoping Study for a standalone gold operation at its Mt Ida Gold Project incorporating the Bottle Creek, Quinn's and Mt Ida South project areas (Mt Ida or Project), located 90km north-west of Menzies in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields.The Scoping Study contemplates the development of an open pit mining operation with the construction of a stand-alone 500,000 tonne per annum ore processing facility with the results demonstrating a project that is financially robust and has strong project fundamentals with low technical risk.The positive Scoping Study provides the Company with confidence to advance the project through to a detailed Feasibility Study whilst maintaining its approach to ongoing drilling operations to continue growing the Mt Ida Mineral Resource and target potential new discoveries.To view the study, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/826Y7N36





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





