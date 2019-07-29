First Energy Metals Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, July 28, 2019 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (the "Company) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 from the sale of up to 1,000,000 units at a price of 15 cents per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share with no warrants.

The proposed private placement is subject to CSE approval in addition to compliance with applicable securities law and receipt of all final regulatory approval. All shares issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals Ltd. is a junior resource company engaged in the exploration and development of energy metals such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite within its property portfolio in North America. The Company's goal is to acquire prospective technology metals properties and develop them. The Company currently holds an option to acquire 100% interest in Phyllis Cobalt property in Ontario, Canada, in addition to the recently optioned Russel Graphite Property in Gatineau area of Quebec. First Energy Metals Ltd. (formerly "Agave Silver ") was incorporated on October 12, 1966 in the Province of British Columbia. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol FE and are also listed on the US OTC Markets (Pink) as ASKDF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as A2JC89.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws). While such forward-looking information is expressed by the Company in good faith and believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, they address future events and conditions and are, therefore, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities law

