Mexus running Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant

CABORCA, July 29, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is again pleased and excited to announce positive progress at its solely owned and operated Santa Elena mine. Mexus has sufficient values returning to the pregnant pond from the heap leach pad that on July 27th it began running its Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant. The resulting precipitate will be smelted to gold dore in the near future. Mexus’ #2 heap leach pad is being readied and is to be loaded with higher grade ore with leaching commencing on August 4th. This will mark the start of continuous production for Mexus Gold.



Mexus Gold US President, Paul Thompson Sr., added “Our plan is stay focused on processing the Julio vein and adjacent shear zone and expand the company with revenue from the sale of precious metals.”

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.



