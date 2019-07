Century Metals Inc. Announces Filing of Year End Financial Results, Management Discussion and Analysis

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 - Century Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CMET) (“Century Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). Copies of these documents are available under Century Metals’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will be posted on Century Metals’s website at www.centurymetals.ca.

About Century Metals

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Fabie-Trudeau-Eastchester Polymetallic Project (or the “Trudeau Gold Property”). The Fabie-Trudeau-Eastchester polymetallic project is an early stage exploration project, located approximately 35 kilometers northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The property consists of three non-contiguous claim groups surrounding Duparquet Lake: Fabie, Trudeau, and Eastchester.

For further information please contact:

Sandy Chim, President & CEO

Century Metals Inc.

416-977-3188

IR@centuryglobal.ca

